Luana Piovani wants a contract to comment on the reality show

Luana Piovani, 45, returned to talk to fans about the entry of ex-husband Pedro Scooby on BBB 22. The actress, who is the mother of the surfer’s three children, highlighted that she will only comment on the reality if she is hired.

You guys keep pissing me off wanting me to comment on ‘BBB’. Write to Boninho there, ask him to make a contract. As I read the newspaper and commented on politics, he can give a summary and I talk about the program. There’s no other way. We make it a job.

Luana Piovani

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the actress showed the large number of messages received on social networks about the reality. “It’s going to be a little more boring than I thought. I’m glad it’s over,” he added.

Piovani also used the social network to inform that she will be one of the guests of “Faustão na Band” next Tuesday (18). “I loved knowing that it’s live. It’s going to be something very behavioral and current. I’m curious and happy.”

The model Cintia Dicker, current wife of Pedro Scooby, said today that the custody of Dom, Ben and Liz will be alternated between her and Luana Piovani during the period in which the surfer participates in the “BBB 22”.

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show