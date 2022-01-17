Lucas Barbosa shines, Santos beats Fluminense and is in the quarterfinals of Copinha – 01/16/2022

THE Santos beat Fluminense 2-1 tonight (16), at Arena Fonte Luminosa, and secured the quarterfinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Peixe’s goals were scored by Lucas Barbosa. John Kennedy declined for Cariocas.

In the next phase, Alvinegro Praiano will face Mirassol, one of the sensations of this Copinha. The team from the interior of São Paulo has 100% success, has already eliminated Atlético-MG and Sport, and in the round of 16 they thrashed Bahia 5-1.

Whoever goes through the confrontation between Peixe and Leão will catch the winner of América-MG x Botafogo in the semifinals.

Santos starts pressing and opens the scoring

Santos started better, scaring after just two minutes with Patati. Shirt 7 received it on the left wing, invaded the area and filled his foot, but Thiago defended. At ten, Ed Carlos kicked hard from the edge of the area, but sent it out.

The offensive impetus was rewarded at 17, after Ed Carlos gave a great pass to Rwan Seco, who hit hard and hit the post. In the spare, Lucas Barbosa was opportunistic and released the left-handed to send the ball to the back of the goal.

Lucas Barbosa throws a bucket of cold water in reaction from the Flu

Peixe retreated and Flu tried to react, taking danger in two moments: at 27, with a strong kick from Matheus Martins, defended by Diógenes, and at 31, John Kennedy’s free kick out. But it was the Santos players that scored once again, and again with Lucas Barbosa, with a great goal. Shirt 11 was triggered by the right half, cut to the middle and, from outside the area, gave a beautiful left slap to beat goalkeeper Thiago again.

Tricolor decreases in the second stage

The final stage started warm, with Fluminense trying to advance but finding little space to create. At the first opportunity, however, the goal came out. At 24, Wallace made a good move and found John Kennedy, who played on Diógenes’ exit and put the Tricolor in the game. With half of the second half to go, the tricolors suffered in front of the Santos bolt and managed to pierce the opposing defense only in the 44th minute, when John Kennedy came out in front of Diógenes and finished for a great defense by the goalkeeper of Peixe.

It shone, but it’s out of Wednesdays

Lucas Barbosa celebrates a goal for Santos against Fluminense, in Copinha Image: Publicity/Santos

Big name of the match and now Santos’ top scorer in Copinha, with four goals, alongside Rwan Seco, Lucas Barbosa received a yellow card in the first half and is suspended from the next phase. Shirt 11 was penalized for putting his arm on the ball in a free kick by Flu, at the end of the first half, and did not catch Mirassol in the quarterfinals.

Santos fan falls from the stands and is taken to hospital

A Santos fan present at Fonte Luminosa fell from the stands at the end of the first stage, received medical attention and had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital in Araraquara. There is still no information about his health status.

Santos FC sympathizes with the fan who ended up having an accident during the match at Fonte Luminosa. We hope all is well. Force! 🤍🖤 — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 16, 2022

lineups

To beat Fluminense, coach Elder Campos selected Diógenes, Sandro, Jair, Derick and Lucas Pires, Matheus Nunes (Thiago Baliero), João Victor and Ed Carlos (Rafael Moreira), Weslley Patati (Pedrinho), Lucas Barbosa (Fernandinho) and Rwan Seco.

Eduardo Oliveira, from Flu, put on the field the following lineup: Thiago, Jhonny, Felipe Andrade, Davi and Marcos Pedro (Jefté), Alexsander, Nathan (Luan Brito) Wallace (Edinho) and Yago (Miguel Vinicius), Matheus Martins and John Kennedy.