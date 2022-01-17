Lucho Gonzaléz takes over at Athletico and will be part of Alberto Valentim’s coaching staff:”Back to my home”

‘El Comandante’ said goodbye to the lawns last season and will now be the assistant to the Hurricane

This Sunday afternoon (16) Athletico announced the “return” of Lucho González to Arena da Baixada. The former Hurricane player was announced as the new technical assistant of the main team and will work together with Bruno Lazaroni in Alberto Valentim’s coaching staff. The Argentine has been preparing for a position at the Paraná club for some time now.

El Comandante, nickname received during his passage through the Hurricane, did not hide his happiness to be back at the club that marked his career and where he won five titles as a player. “Returning to Athletico Paranaense is a feeling of great joy for me. It’s being back at home, so to speak,” said Lucho González, to Athletico’s official website.

Then he added: “A place where I have always been treated very well and where I like to be. Where I feel identified with the crowd, where I feel identified with the club and the club’s projects. Now, I’m back to continue learning. To help and collaborate with the club now in my new career”, he concluded.

Lucho has been preparing for more than two years to perform this role. The former athlete took the B license from the CBF, paid for by the Hurricane club, and also completed the PRO license course from the AFA, the Argentine Federation. There was an agreement within Athletico since last year for him to be part of the coaching staff. At first the plan was for him to take a position in the base categories, but the plans have changed and now he will work directly with the main team.

Currently the second Argentine with the most titles in history (30), just behind Messi (37), Lucho González started his career in Hurricane on September 16, 2016 and played 164 games in total, with 11 goals and six assists. In addition, the former player participated in five Athletico titles: Sudamericana 2018, J. League/Conmebol 2019, Copa do Brasil 2019, Campeonato Paranaense 2020 and Sudamericana 2021 (the first two as captain). Before joining the club from Paraná, he defended Huracán, River Plate, Marseille and Porto.