Lucho González will be Alberto Valentim’s assistant coach at Athletico: “Back to my home” | athletico-pr

Lucho Gonzalez is back to athletic . The 40-year-old Argentine was announced as the new assistant coach of the Hurricane’s main team late this Sunday afternoon. He will work together with Bruno Lazaroni in Alberto Valentim’s coaching staff.

Returning to Athletico Paranaense is a feeling of great joy for me. It’s being back in my house so to speak. — Lucho González, to Athletico’s official website

The former player and now assistant coach celebrated his return to the club where he won five titles as a player.

– A place where I have always been treated very well and where I like to be. Where I feel identified with the crowd, where I feel identified with the club and the club’s projects. Now, I’m back to continue learning. To help and collaborate with the club now in my new career.

Since 2020, Lucho has been preparing to end his career with technical courses. Lucho took the B license from the CBF, paid for by the red-black club, and also completed the PRO license course from the AFA, the Argentine Federation.

There was an agreement within Athletico since last year for Lucho González to be part of the coaching staff. The trend was for him to take a position in the youth ranks, but plans have changed and he will work with the main team.

The second Argentine with the most titles in history, only behind Messi, Lucho González arrived at Athletico on September 16, 2016. In Hurricane, the athlete played 164 matches, with 11 goals and six assists.

Lucho participated in five Athletico titles: Sudamericana 2018, J. League/Conmebol 2019, Copa do Brasil 2019, Campeonato Paranaense 2020 and Sudamericana 2021 (the first two as captain).

Before arriving at Hurricane, Lucho defended clubs such as Huracán, River Plate, Marseille and Porto. In all, he won 30 titles during his career – Messi boasts 37 cups (35 of them for the Spanish club).

