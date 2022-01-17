Lula and Bolsonaro at BBB22: Boninho releases political debates on reality | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Boninho ends myths about banning subjects within the BBB22

To put an end to the rumors about a possible censorship within Big Brother Brazil, JB de Oliveira, aka Boninho, has just confirmed that there is no list of prohibited subjects within the reality show and that all of them can talk about the topics whatever they want in confinement. Therefore, the names of Lula and Bolsonaro are released within the BBB22.

Conspiracy theories began to emerge in recent days because it is an election year, but Boninho warned that the brothers are at their own risk. And the fact of having chosen a heterogeneous cast, with half of the house leaning to the left, and the other half more conservative, political debates will certainly be present within the confinement.

“They can talk what they want, they can talk about politics, any other brand, they can talk about their lives and they can even talk nonsense. We never interfere with that”, explained the director.

He also stated that the monitors present at the house who usually give alerts to the brothers never send messages urging them to change the subject.

“So, on those monitors that exist in the house, which you can see from time to time, there is no word to change the subject, because changing the subject is a problem that they have to know among themselves. What happens? what do we have? We do have a panel informing them when they have to do some action, change drums, go to the confessional, go to the pantry. And they like that”, informed the director.