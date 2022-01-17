Machinist brakes and saves by centimeters woman pushed on subway track; see the video

Woman pushed by boy on subway tracks in Belgium

Episode was recorded by a security camera

Suspect has been arrested and will be charged with attempted murder

A 55-year-old woman was pushed by a boy on the subway tracks in Brussels, Belgium. The episode was recorded by security cameras and only did not turn into a tragedy because the driver managed to brake in time.

The case happened last Friday (14) and gained repercussion on social networks. The video shows the woman waiting for the subway to arrive, when a man approaches her from behind and violently pushes her away.

The woman falls onto the tracks and hits her head. Just two seconds later, the subway approaches, but the quick action of the train driver, who slammed on the emergency brake, prevented the trampling.

Some gifts then help the victim get off the rails. Other witnesses leave the scene running, probably to chase the attacker.

Woman was saved by the action of the train driver – Photo: Reproduction

man was arrested

Police located the suspect, a 23-year-old Frenchman, at a nearby station. The boy was charged with attempted murder.

The woman escaped without serious injuries but was taken in shock to a nearby hospital. It is believed that there is no connection between her and the suspect.