Maíra Cardi, betrayed 16 times, believes in Arthur’s change: ‘Forgive’

After actor Arthur Aguiar was announced in the cast of BBB22, last Friday (14), influencer Maíra Cardi made a long outburst to show support for her husband.

Betrayed 16 times by the actor, she reaffirmed that she believes in her change and does not fear an alleged new betrayal.

“Good luck my love, I’m out here supporting you! Yes, I believe in its transformation, I believe in the transformation of the human being, even because if I didn’t believe it I could work with anything else, except transformation”, she began.

The former BBB also stressed that she has forgiven her husband for the past of infidelity. “It’s about love, it’s about loving, it’s about forgiving, it’s about believing in the power of God’s purpose! I believe in god! That’s why my choices and my life are in charge, he’s the only approval I need, and that’s between us!”, he said.

Series of betrayals against Maira Cardi

It is worth mentioning that in 2020, Maíra Cardi went through a crisis in her marriage and revealed the various betrayals of Arthur Aguiar. The two are parents of little Sophia, who is three years old.

