Man pushes woman on metro tracks in Belgium – News

A man almost caused a tragedy last Friday (14) in a metro station in Brussels, Belgium. Without any provocation, he pushed a woman onto the tracks just as a train was approaching. Luckily, the train driver was able to stop in time and other passengers were able to rescue the victim alive.

“The train driver was very quick to react, but he is completely in shock, as is the victim,” Guy Sablon, a spokesman for the public transport company STIB, which operates the Belgian capital’s metro system, told the Brussels Times.

In the video below, recorded by a security camera, it is possible to see the aggressor walking up and down the platform, before approaching the woman and pushing her hard with both hands. When the train enters the image, the other passengers alert the engineer, who brakes the composition.

Both the victim and the train driver were taken to hospital because of the shock, but both recovered well and were released.

The attacker fled after pushing the woman, but was arrested a few minutes later at another metro station, according to Brussels police. He will be prosecuted for attempted murder.