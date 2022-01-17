Marcos Mion criticizes those who compare ‘BBB 22’ participants with the previous edition: ‘Erro’ | BBB



Rio – Marcos Mion made an alert about the “Big Brother Brasil 22” this Sunday. The presenter of “Caldeirão” criticized the comparisons in relation to the cast of this season with that of the last edition, which had names like Juliette, Gil do Vigor Karol Conká.

After the release of the list of new participants of the reality show by Rede Globo last Friday, some names gained more repercussion on social networks. Vynicius, for example, has already surpassed the mark of two million followers and has been compared to Gil do Vigor and Juliette. Slovenia is also being considered by some as the “new Juliette”. Linn da Quebrada, in turn, has been compared to Karol Conká.

“It’s going to be a big mistake for the guys to try to fit the new BBB participants into boxes referring to the past BBB! ​​’Ah! That’s the new Carol Conká! That’s the new Gil…'”, he began. “Don’t do that! We’ll let them show us who they are and we’re sure to have new phenomena,” continued the presenter.

The ex-BBB Lumena Aleluia also spoke out on the subject. “The BBB hasn’t even started and the people putting a lot of expectation on people, this is very dangerous. Any speech, attitude, no matter how problematic, these same guys will cancel with force”, she posted.