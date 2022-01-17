Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer has 20 million views

It’s a great time for the friend in the neighborhood. After the box office success of Spider-Man: No Return Home, fans are now looking forward to the game’s sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game has a window for 2023 and its reveal trailer has already surpassed 20 million views on YouTube. .

The content has become one of the biggest hits on the official PlayStation channel on the social network. In the running, the videos with the highest numbers are the PS4 and PS5 reveals, God of War and Hogwarts Legacy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, just click play below:

Venom is one of the confirmed villains for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. According to the actor responsible for bringing the character to life, Tony Todd, the sequel will be “a huge game”. It also reinforces the release window to 2023.

Additionally, Ryan Schneider, head of franchise and relations at Insomniac Games, said the studio intends to “test the limits of the PS5” with the second game from Webbender and Marvel’s Wolverine.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Have Miles Morales Book Writer in Production

While Insomniac does not reveal more official details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, some big names are joining the project, like Brittney M. Morris, writer of the book “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Wings of Fury“. Check out the details!