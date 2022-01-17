Maternal mental health: 49.1% of mothers say they feel in emotional limbo – Revista Crescer | education

+



Overload is a word that summarizes the daily life of many Brazilian mothers, especially in this context of covid pandemic. A survey, carried out by the Mommys maternal community, showed that 49.1% of mothers interviewed say they feel in an emotional limbo. 80.9% of the women indicated that they did not have a diagnosed mental or physical illness, and 9% reported having a mental illness, such as depression and anxiety.

The survey was carried out with 634 mothers, between 25 and 59 years old, in November this year. Most of them, 49.8%, have 2 children, 41.8% have 1 child, 7.7% have 3 children and 0.7% have more than 3 children. Of the total number of respondents, 39.1% have a feeling of emptiness that started before the pandemic. During the isolation period, 23.3% of the other mothers also developed the feeling of emptiness. Fortunately, some women are looking for help. Currently, 25.9% of mothers are in therapy.

Renata had panic attacks (Photo: Personal Archive)

“I was afraid all the time”

One of the research participants, Professor Renata Marques, 41, saw that her mental health was not well after he started to fight for whatever reason. “I ran out of patience, I started to get unbearable and restless. Everything was bad, food, clothes, company…”, says she, who lives in Vespasiano (MG). “I was scared all the time, and I felt sad and isolated.” The professional, who has two daughters: Celina, 5, and Emanuele, 21, saw her life turned upside down with the pandemic.

At work, the situation was also critical. With covid-19 closing schools, she had to learn to record, edit and use online platforms. “It was desperate. Nothing worked. I started teaching classes on paper that showed the writing backwards in the videos. Until I met the digitizing tablet. My YouTube channel was blocked several times, students complaining. Lots of activities to correct. Youngest daughter’s online school . remote classes from the eldest’s college. The little one got in the way while I had to make dinner. All at once. House, cleaning, everything”, she reports. In addition, sometimes, her mother was called to work at 11 pm at night.

Experiencing this moment of intense overload, the professional ended up not taking it. “I had panic attacks and burnout (exhaustion). My mother even intervened, because I almost hurt my daughter”, she recalls. “Not having a way to get away from continuous socializing or routine, not being able to talk or go out peacefully, that made me more stressed”.

The teacher also lived with the constant fear of being infected by covid-19. “I saw a friend almost die due to the coronavirus. It made me very worried and obsessed with cleanliness”, he comments. Faced with this situation, she says that she tried to go to therapy, but the constant interruptions made her give up. One day, she took some medicine and ended up in the hospital. “I was very sad. Very tired. I slept and I only remember waking up hospitalized. suicide“, she recalls.

“I had episodes of forgetfulness”

Camilla Baggio, 42, has also found herself in a very difficult situation in recent years. However, the first time she realized her mental health was not good was 10 years ago. After a consultation with a psychiatrist, the lawyer, who lives in Belo Horizonte (MG), was diagnosed with depression. At the time, she was studying for the judge contest, so she was under a lot of emotional pressure. “I complained about everything, I wanted to be alone, I felt angry…”, she says.

Over time, the professional recovered, however, with the pandemic, she had a recurrence of depression. In November last year, the lawyer began to have very serious episodes of forgetting. She even forgot work commitments, even taking notes on her calendar, cell phone and agenda”.

At the time, Camilla already had her son, Augusto, 3 years old, so she started to get worried about these episodes of forgetfulness and went to the psychiatrist again. “We came to the conclusion that it was an overload, due to the pandemic.” The mother still says that she started drinking more alcoholic beverage and also having less healthy eating habits, which caused her glucose to rise to the point where she needed to see an endocrinologist.

the overload of the home

It is not news that mothers end up overloading themselves, due to the housework and caring for the children. In Mommys research, 28.2% of women responded that they have no one to share household chores with. Of the total number of interviews, 71.8% of the mothers claim to have someone’s help, but they are still usually present in all activities: 82.1% perform household chores, 82% do supermarkets and other purchases, 81.4% accompany school tasks, 75.3% accompany extracurricular activities and 91% accompany their children to medical appointments and treatments.

The survey also pointed out that mothers hardly have time to take care of themselves! Only 33.6% claim to have some hobby and less than half (45.7%) do physical activity. “This research shows the normalization of the state of exhaustion of mothers, who are socially charged with ‘taking care of everything’. They normalized the load, the feeling of obligation, not having time for themselves. They don’t realize that languishing – the feeling of emptiness, of withering – is a warning sign”, emphasizes Mommys founder Mariana Bicalho. “Several mothers were startled by their own answers and only then stopped to think about their own mental health. We want to make society aware of this situation so that companies, partners and family members change their attitude towards women who are mothers and truly support them”, she says.

Camilla is an entrepreneur too (Photo: Personal archive)

Renata also didn’t have a moment for her self care. Her routine was to get up, eat, clean, take care of the children and sleep! On top of all that, they had remote classes on the way. At home, the professional did not have much to share the household chores with, as her husband arrived late and often had to deal with his daughters’ fights.

Emotionally shaken, the teacher decided to go back to psychological treatment and changed her routine a little. Now, she also makes time to go to the gym and do other things she enjoys. In addition, face-to-face work is back and the mother feels a little better for leaving the house.

Camilla also says she felt overwhelmed both in her son’s first year of life and in the pandemic. She says that her husband sometimes has to travel and she was left with the baby at home alone, in addition to having to cook and take care of household chores. Her son also had a delay in speech development and needed to see a speech therapist.

Today, her son is already at school and she has found a way to lighten her routine a little since she has a person who makes children’s lunchboxes for Augusto. Camilla also faced a new challenge and opened a business to sell breakfast baskets.

Income

In addition to being overloaded, mothers also face difficulties in relation to the job market. According to research, 44.4% of women answered that they do not have financial autonomy (they support themselves, or would support themselves, with their own income).

Regarding work, 34.4% of mothers work with a formal contract (CLT) and 31.3% have a legal entity registration (MEI and others), 19.2% work informally and 12.6% do not have their own income. Among those interviewed, 13.4% have no income; 11% receive up to 1 minimum wage; 33.8%, more than 2 minimum wages; 26.2% more than BRL 5 thousand and 15.6% more than BRL 10 thousand.

“Since I founded Mommys, I’ve noticed the need for mothers to feel successful at work, it’s something that affects their self-esteem and family life. I have also met many mothers who started a business out of urgency and therefore without planning. This research confirms a harsh reality and its indicators will be at the center of the next project for the community”, comments Mariana.

Need help?

The Life Appreciation Center provides emotional support and suicide prevention, voluntarily and free of charge to all people who want and need to talk, confidentially by phone, email and chat 24 hours a day. Information about service by number 188.