‘May it be a blessed season’

Striker Maria Alves is the new player of Flamengo. After not renewing the contract with the palm trees, the athlete was announced as a reinforcement for the 2022 season.

The new number 9 of Rubro-Negro says he is very motivated and hopes that it will be ‘a blessed season’ for the Carioca team.

“May it be a blessed year and full of many achievements”, wrote the player on her social networks.

Maria arrived at Palmeiras in May 2021 after a remarkable passage through Juventus, from Italy. The athlete is from Corrente, a city in the interior of Piauí and took her first steps in football playing championships with boys from the region.

In 2012, he played for Vitória, his first professional team. He also accumulates passages in Vitória das Tabocas, Centro Olímpico-SP, São José and Santos.

The striker was the first South American player to wear the Juventus shirt and also represented the Brazilian under-20 team in the 2012 World Cup.