Mayor of Divinópolis tests positive for Covid-19; “City hall hides outbreak of disease in the city”, say health officials

Public servants of Divinópolis linked to health, categorically say to Divinews, that the City Hall of Divinópolis, through the Health Department and the Sanitary Surveillance are hiding the outbreak of covid-19 that is plaguing the city. Through an Official Note, the mayor, councilman Eduardo Print Junior confirmed that he tested positive for the disease. Previously, councilor Edsom Sousa, as well as councilor Lohanna França had already reported that they tested positive, as well as the Executive Secretary of SAMU Oeste, Márcio Zanardi – The number of municipal servers both in the courtyard and in the administrative headquarters that are contaminated is alarming – Faced with so many cases of contamination in the dependencies of the Legislative Power, it was announced that a disinfection will be carried out this Monday (17)

OFFICIAL NOTE

In an exam carried out on the morning of this Monday (17), the mayor of Divinópolis, councilor Eduardo Print Júnior (PSDB), tested positive for Covid-19. The mayor is at rest, according to medical recommendations, fulfilling isolation. This afternoon, there will be the sanitization and disinfection process of the Chamber, already scheduled since the weekend. It was also determined by the General Secretariat of the Chamber that, in case of suspicion, the server should go to the basic health unit closest to his residence and carry out the test. It is important to point out that the councilor has already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, which contributed to his being in good health, feeling only mild flu-like symptoms. In this way, the Mayor reinforces the request for the entire population to complete their vaccination schedule and respect the guidelines of health bodies.

City Council performs disinfection this Monday

The Municipal Health Surveillance will carry out today, 17/01, at 16 pm, a disinfection at the headquarters of the Legislative Power of Divinópolis. The measure is necessary due to the notification of five civil servants and political agents.

The request for disinfection made by the Mayor, Councilman Eduardo Print Jr, together with the Health Surveillance, aims, as was done in 2021 when the number of Covid cases increased, to guarantee a safe workspace for City Council employees.

The General Secretariat advises that advisors, councilors, servers and employees who present flu symptoms or that resemble those of Covid, to immediately go to the health post closest to their home and perform the Covid Test.

The office today, 17/01, will be until 16:00. After this time, the rooms must be empty and open so that the Health Surveillance can apply the disinfection product.