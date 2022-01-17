Melão-São-Caetano is featured in Eastern and African medicine: see why

THE melon It has many varieties with sweet flavors and succulent pulps. However, have you ever thought about finding a bitter species of this fruit? Because this Monday (17) the vegetable team of Techno News will show the São Caetano melon, also known as bitter gourd. This fruit may not be very palatable, but its medicinal purposes are highlighted.

Bitter gourd originates from India and China. Its plant is characterized by being of the vine species, which bear fruit hanging from their branches that cling to other trees, walls or fences that are nearby.

In botany, the São Caetano melon is called momordica. Its inclusion in the diet makes the diet diversified, which changes in a simple way the shapes of the body, whether in weight loss or muscle gain.

Melão-São-Caetano: how to take advantage of the nutrients of the bitter gourd

Fruits that contain a certain degree of bitterness in their flavor have a nutrient that helps the taste buds to release enzymes that are beneficial for the proper functioning of bile. In a way, foods such as eggplant, almeirão and the São Caetano melon help maintain the proper functioning of this organ, which guarantees the safety of the organism.

However, not everyone likes this strong taste of bitter gourd, so there are some ways to soften this bitterness. One of the most common is to sprinkle a certain amount of salt on the fruit and wait 10 minutes. Before eating, wash the melon well to use it as you wish.

But, after all, what is São Caetano melon used for? Although little known in the culinary world, this fruit holds good both sweet and savory dishes. That is, you can serve the bitter gourd mainly in juices, teas, vitamins or accompanying meats, stews and others. By ingesting this fruit in this way, you can make the most of its benefits.

Source of vitamin C and B9, the bitter gourd has values ​​that treat diseases such as diabetes, skin problems, rheumatism, cough, in addition to respiratory problems and cough. According to the natural medicine of Asia and Africa, it can also be used to fight certain types of cancer.

However, some studies carried out by Professor David Majerowicz, from the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, revealed that care should be taken with statements of this type, as there is no fully accurate confirmation of the facts.