Melão Woman publishes click from vacation in Cancun: “When the sun invades the soul”

Model Renata Frisson, known for her work as the Melon Woman, impressed Instagram followers this Saturday (15th) by posting a new photo of her trip to Cancún, Mexico.

On the occasion, the muse posed while renewing her tan and did not fail to draw the attention of admirers as she showed off her natural shape in a white bikini that further highlighted the model’s tan. “When the sun invades the soul and overflows”, he wrote.

Recently, we showed here that always squandering good shape using her daring summer looks, Renata Frisson, best known for being the Melon Woman, usually squanders good shape and when choosing bikinis that value her buff body, always highlighting her curves, using and abusing of the different necklines and lashings!

Betting on different colors and styles, the funkeira has already shown that she doesn’t like anything basic to enjoy the afternoons at the pools and beaches. A fan of the summer, the model still bets on accessories that make all the difference in the look and it was with this in mind that the editorial team metropolitan gathered the 6 looks of Mulher Melão that were most praised in the summer, to give you that little help when composing the outfit.

READ TOO: Melon woman exudes good shape by the sea and renews her tan: “Paraíso” Melon woman poses in pool while on vacation in Mexico: “Just chilling”

Watch LIVE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Subscribe to our channel so you don’t miss the daily lives!