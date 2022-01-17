Metaverse Will Change Human Brain, Expert Says | Technology

Unsplash/Martin Sanchez Metaverse will change human brain, says expert

Considered the next layer of reality, the metaverse is no longer seen as a hype by technology companies and will, in fact, be the new stage of the internet between the next five and twenty years, according to experts who participated in the discussions of the panel “The metaverse and the future of entertainment”, on the Knowledge Stage, at Rio Innovation Week, this Sunday.

Marcelo Lacerda, co-founder of Terra Networks and chairman of the board of Magnopus – a computer graphics algorithm development company that provides services to companies such as Apple and Disney -, believes that the metaverse can be understood as an application of the spatial computing vertical, a segment which has grown in recent years in the tech sector.

He cites the example of technology called the “digital twin”, which today allows virtual 3D representations of physical spaces and objects, as one of the most advanced fronts that have helped to develop the metaverse in the field of the entertainment industry.

Ultimately, Lacerda predicts that this immersive reality will bring about a “cognitive expansion” in thirty years:

“We are seeing the beginning of this new journey that will change human cognition in maybe five, ten or twenty years. The metaverse will bring cognitive amplification. It’s almost like the invention of language, which was created 100,000 years ago. This fusion began with the transistor (semiconductor chip) in the 1950s and it will take us into an environment of human life, where part is synthetic and part is physical. And the synthetic part is no less real than the physics.”

If the metaverse had its starting point in the gaming universe, given the immersive and interactive capacity of online games, Marcos Wettreich, founder and CEO of iBest, projects that the metaverse will no longer be restricted to the gaming environment in the future:

“This distinction between game and non-game will no longer exist. What you call games you will see throughout your life. All companies will migrate to the metaverse because business will move there and you will be able to choose yours.” reality – from what your virtual home will be like, your bedroom, your workplace. You will transpose to a new world that you will choose the world and you will feel it.”

For Batman Zavareze, curator of Festival Multiplicidade, it is a matter of time before wearables (electronic devices, such as virtual reality glasses) become more attractive to consumers:

“Technology will become invisible. This uncomfortable thing of being in a meeting and someone suddenly pulling out their cell phone and entering another channel, this will be something more ubiquitous than it already is and it will become invisible”, says the art director of 27+1.