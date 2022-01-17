MG resident goes viral on social media when washing alleged meteorite fragment

A resident of Iraí de Minas (MG) shared on social media images of an alleged fragment of a meteorite that fell in the Triângulo Mineiro last Friday (14).

“’Oh’ the sign she melted with the heat, look here! And another thing too, it broke with the blow, look there. I had to wash it”, says the man in a video that has been circulating on social media.

To the BHAZ portal, astronomer Marclo De Cicco, who coordinates the Brazilian research and meteor project at the National Observatory, says that the object does not cause any harm to the human body, but that the most recommended thing is to take it to a suitable research center. .

“There’s no danger in taking it, it’s an ordinary rock. But you don’t need to wash, the recommended thing is to cover it and put it inside a plastic bag. When a person finds an object that they suspect is a meteorite, they need to get in touch with the nearest federal university, because there is the metallurgical sector, the chemistry sector, which make the referral”, explained the astronomer.

An image that shows the alleged meteorite being sold for more than R$ 15,000 on a buy and sell site also went viral on social media.

According to De Cicco, selling scientific objects such as meteorite debris is illegal in Brazil, and you must have authorization from the Ministry of Science and Technology to leave the country. Without this authorization, the object is considered contraband.

“There are meteorites that are the most common, they reach even a low value, but there are some types with metallic alloys that reach values ​​of thousands of dollars per gram. There are also Martian meteorites, which reach high values. It varies a lot in the market and these are usually announced for purchase and sale”, said the astronomer.

Meteor in Minas Gerais

A meteor was seen by residents of Minas Gerais on Friday night (14). The phenomenon was reported by residents of Uberlândia, Patos de Minas, Nova Ponte, Santa Juliana, Patrocínio, Pedrinópolis and Perdizes.

On social media, the word “meteor” was among the most talked about topics this Saturday morning (15). Several photos and videos of the phenomenon were shared.

According to the information, the meteor’s flash was observed around 20:53 in the interior of Minas Gerais and nearby regions. There is no information of physical or material damage. Join our telegram channel, we will be updating there too 👉🏽 https://t.co/9Z85xv4CQg pic.twitter.com/GxrArZDl5h — Astronomiaum 🌎 🚀 (@Astronomiaum) January 15, 2022

know more

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat