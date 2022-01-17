Michael accepts Al Hilal’s proposal and approaches Flamengo’s goodbye

Credit: Jorge Rodrigues / Gazeta Press

Michael’s stint at Flamengo could be coming to an end in the current transfer window. The player, who is the target of Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, would have given “ok” to the salary proposal of the Arab club, just missing the agreement between the two teams. The information is from reporter Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia.

Al Hilal’s first proposal for Flamengo, in the region of R$ 45 million, was rejected by the Rio de Janeiro club. Rubro-Negro, however, should receive a new attack this week to negotiate the striker permanently.

Michael arrived at Flamengo from Goiás in a million-dollar transaction, which cost Rubro-Negro’s coffers approximately R$38 million. In 105 games defending Flamengo, Michael scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists.

Michael’s winning passage in Flamengo

Despite the short time with the Flamengo shirt, arriving in 2020 at the Rio club, Michael collects important titles, such as the 2020 Brazilian Championship, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Supercopa do Brasil.

Little used in much of his time, the attacker’s best phase came in the last year, with the command of coach Renato Portaluppi, who had in Michael a practically titular attacker throughout his career at Rubro-Negro.

