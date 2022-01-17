Millions take shelter from strong storm that hits the US – News

Millions of Americans sheltered on Sunday (16) from a major storm that hits the east of the country with snow, ice and strong winds and caused power outages, interruptions to roads and suspensions of flights.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm combined heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds and impacted the southeastern coast and mid-Atlantic before making its way to New England and southern Canada.

In areas along the Appalachian Mountains (Alabama), snow could fall as much as an inch an hour on Monday (17), while cold conditions could last until Tuesday (18), according to the NWS.

More than 80 million people are under weather alerts, US media reported.

As of mid-Sunday, about 235,000 customers had lost power in the Southeast, including more than 150,000 in North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the website PowerOutage.US.

The storm generated damaging tornadoes in the state of Florida and flooding along parts of the coast. Transport was severely affected. Thousands of flights were canceled and a section of the I-95 interstate was closed in North Carolina.

About 3,000 flights to or from the United States were canceled Sunday night, according to FlightAware, and another 4,200 were delayed. Drivers were warned about dangerous road conditions.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had declared a state of emergency on Friday and snowplows had been working since before noon to clear roads.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Twitter that up to 30 cm of snow had fallen in some areas as of noon Sunday and “significant ice is causing problems in the central part of the state”. The governor asked the population to do everything possible to avoid displacement.

The NWS reported that gusts were reported in Pensacola, Florida, while Atlanta, Georgia, generally light, also had a snowfall.

Some coastal flooding is expected and the NWS has warned that winds off the Atlantic coast could approach hurricane strength. Snow already hit the northeastern United States earlier this month. A storm left hundreds of drivers stranded for more than 24 hours on a highway connecting Washington.