More than 3,600 children were vaccinated this Sunday

On the first day of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) recorded 3,646 doses of immunization against covid-19 applied this Sunday (16/1). At the moment, the paste has started to be applied to children aged 11 and 5 to 11 years old with comorbidities. In the beginning of the morning, the 11 available places registered queues, but the secretary evaluated the movement as calm for the rest of the day.

Vaccination will continue this Monday (17/1). In all, there will be 13 immunization points available for children. Following the schedule, the vaccines will be given to children aged 11 years or 5 to 11 years with permanent disabilities or comorbidities. For the latter case, it is necessary to present a medical report proving the clinical condition, according to the list of comorbidities indicated as a priority.

In addition to the application of doses to children, another 88 people took the first dose of the vaccine, 195 received the second dose of the immunizer and 1,658 looked for a vaccination point to take the booster dose.

Check out the list of places for pediatric vaccination against covid-19 for this Monday (1/17):

Vaccination sites for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Also check out the vaccination posts for people over 12 years old: