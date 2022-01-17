Most recommended real estate funds for January fall by up to 4% in the month; Ifix rises in this 2nd

This Monday’s session (17th) begins with new financial market projections for inflation, which have risen again, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin (read more throughout the year). FIIs Center). Another highlight is the performance of the most recommended real estate funds for purchase in January, which is below the segment average.

Of the five most cited assets in the portfolios recommended for January by ten brokers, compiled by InfoMoney, only two operate on the positive. TRX Real (TRXF11) and Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11) were up 0.81% and 0.63%, respectively.

TRX works in the acquisition, development and sale of properties leased, preferably to large companies and with long-term contracts. It currently has 38 thousand shareholders and has 48 properties, which add up to a GLA of 425 thousand square meters.

Kinea, on the other hand, is a fund that invests in fixed income assets linked to the real estate sector, especially CRIs (Receivables Real Estate Certificates), which represent 95% of the current net worth, of R$ 3.9 billion.

Bresco Logístico (BRCO11), the most recommended for the fourth consecutive month, is the one with the biggest drop in January: -4.34%.

Check out the performance of the five funds below:

ticker Background Sector number of recommendations Performance in January* (%) TRXF11 TRX Real Retail/Logistics 5 0.81 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income receivables 5 0.63 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logística Logistics 4 -1.34 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Retail 5 -4.30 BRCO11 Bresco Logística Logistics 8 -4.34

* Profitability takes into account the period until January 14, 2022 and the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

On average, the five most recommended for January have fallen 1.7% so far in the month, a result below the performance of the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – which has fallen by 0.78% in the same period.

In this Monday’s session (17), the indicator operates in the positive field. At 11:18 am, Ifix was up 0.24% to 2,789 points. Check out the highlights:

Biggest highs of this Monday (17):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 2.39 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds Titles and Val. Mob. 1.93 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. Mob. 1.8 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Hybrid 1.36 BRCO11 BRSCO Logistics Logistics 1.24

Biggest casualties of this Monday (17):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. Mob. -1.5 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -1.35 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs -1.1 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. Mob. -0.99 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Credito Imobiliario Titles and Val. Mob. -0.88

Source: B3

REC Renda Imobiliária rents a room to Santander and another fund waives the performance fee

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

REC Renda Imobiliária (RECT11) rents a room to Santander

The REC Renda Imobiliária fund signed a contract for the lease of a room at Centro Empresarial Parque da Cidade, located in Brasília.

According to a material fact released on Friday (14), the 180 square meter space will be occupied by Banco Santander.

With the new lease, the fund calculates that the vacancy rate of the portfolio will be reduced to 16.4%.

In addition to Centro Empresarial Parque da Cidade, REC Renda Imobiliária has ten other properties, which add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 90 thousand square meters.

RBR Multiestratégia Real Estate (RBRF11) waives performance fee and raises dividend by BRL 0.75 per share

RBR Multiestratégia Real Estate Fund (RBRF11) announced that it voluntarily waived the performance fee for the second half of 2021.

The measure represents an increase of R$ 332 thousand in the fund’s next dividend distribution, equivalent to R$ 0.75 per share.

RBR Multiestratégia announces that the performance fee will be charged normally again in the coming semesters, as provided for in the fund’s regulations.

Last week, Mauá Hedge Fund (MCHF11) had already announced the waiver of the performance fee calculated in December.

The measure provided for an increase of R$ 816 thousand in the distribution of dividends from the Mauá Capital Hedge Fund, equivalent to R$ 0.10 per share.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (17):

ticker Background Performance [ativo=MGIM11] mahogany RE BRL 12.97 BCRI11 Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.35 CVBI11 VBI CRI BRL 1.12 RVBI11 VBI Reits Fof BRL 0.75 [ativo=BLCA11] Bluemacaw Catuaí BRL 0.53

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Pátria clarifies the offer to acquire PATC11 shares; forecast for inflation rises

Financial market raises inflation forecasts again

After inflation of 10.06% in Brazil in 2021, the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, the financial market now estimates an increase of 5.09% for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022, above the 5 .03% previously projected.

The same goes for the 2023 IPCA, whose estimates were raised from 3.36% to 3.40%. This is what the Focus report, released by the Central Bank (BC) on Monday morning (17), shows.

Amid strong inflationary pressure, economists see the benchmark interest rate ending this year at 11.75% a year and the next at 8.00% a year, unchanged from last week.

Read more:

“Investors are not obliged to sell shares in the acquisition offer of FII Pátria Edifícios (PATC11)”, says Pátria Investimentos

A week after funds managed by Capitânia Investimentos announced the approval of a Public Offer for the Acquisition of Quotas (OPAC) of Pátria Edifícios Corporativas (PATC11), the manager of the FII – Pátria Investimentos – came to the market to deny participation in the offer and explain the situation. of minority shareholders.

On January 5, in a relevant fact, FII Pátria Edifícios confirmed that B3 had approved the OPAC, at the request of investment funds that hold 44.52% of the FII shares and are managed by Capitânia.

According to the public notice, Capitânia intends to acquire the remaining shares of the FII, through an auction, at a unit price of R$ 65. After the OPAC, the manager could decide to liquidate the FII Pátria Edifícios.

In a statement to the market last Friday (14), Pátria Investimentos, manager of FII Pátria Edifícios, officially expressed its opinion for the first time since the announcement of the OPAC. In the document, the company is against the offer, denies participating in the procedure and guarantees that the shareholder is not obliged to sell his shares.

Pátria claims that the price stipulated for the auction was below the book value, which was R$ 86.51 on December 31, 2021. The difference, in Pátria’s calculations, represents a discount of 25%.

According to the company, the shareholder is not obliged to join the OPAC, that is, to sell the shares at auction. According to the manager, the investor who maintains a position in the fund will be able to continue trading the papers normally on the stock exchange.

