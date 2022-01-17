Motorola Frontier reportedly coming with curved OLED screen and 200MP camera

Motorola never ceases to amaze its fans with the huge amount of smartphone launches. Recently, the manufacturer made the Edge X30 and Moto G200 devices official, both with advanced features. And now, a mysterious smartphone from the company codenamed “Frontier” is reportedly under construction.

According to TechnikNews, Motorola is preparing a new smartphone with a high-end processor from Qualcomm. Interestingly, we are not talking about the current Snapdragon 8 Gen1, but a possible successor called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In addition, the source says that the smartphone will have variants with 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

About construction, the new Motorola Frontier is expected to include a 6.67-inch curved OLED display. Would it be Motorola’s return with curved screens? Only time will tell. In any case, the model must also include OLED technology with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and Full HD+ resolution.

The Motorola Frontier should arrive as an even more advanced version of the Motorola Edge X30

In cameras, the new smartphone is expected to bring a three-sensor configuration. The main one should include a 200MP S5KHP1 lens from Samsung alongside a 50MP S5KJN1SQ03 (JN1) ultrawide lens, also from Samsung. In addition, it is said that there will be a 12MP IMX663 telephoto camera and a 60MP super front camera for selfies and video calling.

Lastly, the source revealed that the smartphone will feature a battery with support for 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

For the moment, that’s all we know about the Motorola Frontier. Motorola is still secretive about the novelty, but everything indicates that its launch will take place sometime in 2022.