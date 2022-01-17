MrBeast leads the list of 10 YouTubers who made the most money in 2021 | Technology

Jimmy Donaldson, the 23-year-old American better known as MrBeast, was the highest-paid content creator on YouTube in 2021, according to Forbes magazine’s ranking.

His elaborate challenges generated over 10 billion views on the platform and earned him $54 million.

It surpassed 10-year-old toy critic Ryan Kaji, who topped the annual list for the past two years.

Together, Top 10 Highest-Paid YouTubers Earned $300 Million in 2021, estimated the American magazine.

YouTube trend expert Chris Stokel-Walker said last year’s list is interesting because it shows “how obsolete” YouTube has become from a diversity standpoint. “It amazes me how white and masculine this entire list is,” he said.

“If you take any of the names and look at the lists from previous years, you’ll probably find them there too, just in a different order.”

During the pandemic, many traditional entertainment media have had a hard time adjusting. Movies had to be stopped, soap opera schedules were changed and video game releases were postponed. For YouTube, however, it was a boom time.

Research suggests that, in 2021, the platform had 2.3 billion users worldwide. YouTube says that a billion hours of video content are consumed on the platform every day.

Stokel-Walker said, “YouTube was developed as something that would shake up the media industry and get rid of the gatekeepers. It would democratize the look of our society and the entertainment industry.”

However, “this list (of the most profitable YouTubers) suggests that it has become more TV-like than it would like,” he said.

Stokel-Walker suggested that high video production values ​​today are creating a barrier to entry for successful new channels, meaning you have to “pay to enter and succeed.”

The list of YouTubers with the highest earnings identified by Forbes does not necessarily represent those with the most views., but rather those who have successfully made money through brand partnerships, sponsorship deals and merchandise sales.

While an estimated two-thirds of YouTube content is non-English, the list indicates that English-speaking content creators are better able to financially capitalize on their popularity.

YouTube, like many other modern media platforms, is grappling with issues of misinformation and harmful content – however, this doesn’t seem to have affected its creators’ ability to attract advertisers and sponsors to their channels.

See the full ranking below:

Preston Arsement has grown his community largely thanks to Minecraft-centric videos, though he runs several channels on the platform. He earned around US$ 16 million (R$ 88 million) in 2021 – slightly below the previous year, when it came in sixth.

The controversial boxer had been last in the top 10 in 2017. In 2021, he won US$ 18 million (R$ 100 million).

Youtuber Logan Paul Celebrates Endurance In Exhibition Fight Against Floyd Mayweather

This comedy quintet had ranked third on the list in 2020. earned US$ 20 million (R$ 110 million) last year.

Ryan Kaji, famous for reviewing toys, has dropped from the top of the rankings to seventh. In 2021, his mix of toy reviews, educational videos and family vlogs helped him earn $27 million..

The 7-year-old Russian has nearly 90 million YouTube subscribers. She started by opening toys and now her vlogs and music videos are growing in popularity and its earnings soared to U$28 million (R$155 million) in 2021.

5. Unspeakable (Nathan Graham)

The Minecraft player sold the rights to his old back catalog to the company Spotter last year, which contributed to his earnings of US$ 28.5 million (R$ 158 million). He has been a constant presence on YouTube for the last decade.

The hosts of the nerdy chat show Good Mythical Morning earned US$ 30 million (R$ 166 million) in 2021.

3. Markiplier (Mark Edward Fischbach)

Markiplier used his business acumen to create a successful merchandise brand, earning US$ 38 million (R$ 210 million) last year.

Jake Paul returned to the top 10 with his high-profile fights against UFC stars that helped him win US$ 45 million (R$ 250 million) in 2021.

It’s a twist for the creator who was criticized for some of his videos in 2017, which many found distasteful.

With more boxing plans in the works for 2022, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him retain his spot among YouTube’s elite on next year’s list.

1. MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

YouTube’s biggest revenue in 2021 was from the content creator who makes challenges and pranks to delight his audience.

Last year, he recreated elements of the Netflix hit Round 6 on his channel and played hide and seek in an 80,000-seat stadium.