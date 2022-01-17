‘My love’· TV News

After a season in Europe, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will return to Brazil and meet Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The countess of Barral will throw herself into her lover’s arms to kill the longing in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “My love”, the noblewoman will shoot.

The serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will have an advance in time in this Monday’s chapter (17), and the former governess of the princesses will return to the country a widow. She will arrange a meeting with the monarch, who will outwit Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) to see his lover again.

“My love!”, will say Leopoldina’s father (Bruna Griphao), moved. “My little fairy, finally”, will celebrate the almighty in the sequel. “I miss you”, the Countess of Barral said.

“I read and reread your letter so many times, as if I could make time go by faster, just for that day to come,” Pedro will declare. “I can’t believe I’m here by your side”, she will amend, going to bed with her lover in the sequence.

After a torrid night of love, Luísa reveals to Solano López’s (Roberto Birindelli) archrival that Eugênio (Thierry Tremouroux) wasted away to death and that Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) still rejects her as a mother.

“He suffers in silence, he doesn’t show his feelings, much less with me. My son doesn’t like me”, will vent Justina’s former employer (Cinnara Leal) with her lover.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

