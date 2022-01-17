Nadal starts at the Australian Open with his 70th win

Melbourne (Australia) – The only Australian Open champion in the men’s bracket this year, Spaniard Rafael Nadal showed strength in his first match in the competition. Opening the campaign this Monday, the Mallorcan southpaw needed 1h49 to overthrow the American Marcos Giron, scoring partials of 6/1, 6/4 and 6/2.

Without any scares, the sixth favorite at Melbourne Park has reached its 70th triumph in the competition and has come even closer to 500 victories on hard courts, needing just three more to reach that mark. In the second round, Nadal will face the winner of the clash between the guest of the house Thanasi Kokkinakis, who comes packed after the title in Adelaide, and the German quali Yannick Hanfmann.

Nadal showed firmness with the serves, won 72% of the disputed points and finished the match without suffering breaks, saving the two break-points he faced. He also managed to balance his aggression well, finishing the game with 34 winning balls and 26 unforced misses. On the other hand, Giron had just 10 winners and 23 unforced errors.

Quadrifinalist last year, the Spaniard didn’t take long to take the reins of the match and already in the fourth game he got his first break. He repeated the dose in the sixth and then served to close the opening end with authority, losing just one game during their contest.

The story of the next two sets was very similar, with Nadal taking an early break in both sets and then just needing to manage the advantage until the end. In the second, Giron still had a break-point to seek a tie right after losing the serve, but that was it. In the third, the American imposed less resistance and still suffered another break before being eliminated.