Nadal starts fight for 21st Grand Slam with victory in Australian Open debut | sneakers

Rafael Nadal began his pursuit of his 21st Grand Slam title with a 3-0 win over American Marcos Giron at the Australian Open on Monday. The ends were 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

After Novak Djokovic’s elimination and Roger Federer’s absence from the tournament to continue recovering from surgery on his right knee, Nadal is the greatest Grand Slam champion in the men’s bracket. The Spaniard won the 2019 Australia Open and is evenly tied with the two rivals, each with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal is also aiming to become the second man in the Open Era – and only the fourth man – to win each of the four Grand Slam singles titles twice. Djokovic completed the double by winning his second title at Roland Garros in 2021. Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only other men to have won each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.

Nadal wasted little time getting into action as he dismantled the American in the opening set. The 35-year-old converted his first break point in the fourth game, with a moment of magic that left commentators and spectators alike alike.

Giron seemed to have the idea for the sixth seed when he found a defensive backhand from Nadal with a strong forehand volley into the net. However, Nadal showed insane court coverage to chase the shot and land an extraordinary backhand throw from a tight angle.

Nadal missed most of the second half of the 2021 season with a foot injury, and in December he tested positive for Covid-19. During his on-court interview with Jim Courier following his opening match, he recalled his challenging experience with the virus.

– The symptoms were not good. I was in bed for four days and then three more days physically destroyed. After that I started to feel a little better – commented the Spanish tennis player.

The Spaniard said he managed “one or two workouts at home” after receiving a negative PCR test before disembarking in Australia to attend an official event. He said he feels better now, but wasn’t sure if the tiredness he was feeling was related to Covid or a lack of recent matches.

“I don’t know if sometimes you get a little more tired because of that or because I haven’t been on tour in the last six months,” he said.

Djokovic was scheduled to play the final match of Monday night at Laver. But instead, the 34-year-old Serb was on a flight that landed in Dubai to deport him.