New alt.bank credit card helps those with restricted CPF

Alt.bank announces the creation of a credit card that promises to really help the lives of “savers” or those who want to start planning their finances. Launched in partnership with one of the largest payment processors in the world market, the postpaid card offers two unique advantages: a “credit builder” function, which is a way for the customer to create a credit history even if his CPF is restricted or your credit score is low, and the “dynamic credit limit”, which will bring about periodic fluctuations in card limits according to the behavior of each customer.

You are likely to also like:

Frozen limit on Nubank: what to do to have more limit?

DDA at Inter: function shows all slips issued in your CPF

C6 Bank zeros international account fees for Carbon customers

The alt.bank credit card in the “credit builder” function is account-backed, and allows more transparency to customers, in addition to a real gain greater than savings on your daily balance. Those interested in acquiring the card will be able to subscribe to an early access list made available by fintech.

“We created a unique credit card, focused on people who already have some financial planning and that gives our customers control of their credit limits in a planned way, in addition to offering significant advantages over cards similar to those of competitors” , explained alt.bank founder Brad Liebmann. “Unlike other products available on the market, when saved for payment of future credit card transactions, our customers’ money starts to yield more than savings”, completes the executive.

alt.bank card features and benefits

Compared to the main competitors in the market, the alt.bank credit card has other differentials, including:

The credit card is immediately available to all customers;

Can be used anywhere in the world;

It is possible to make payments for subscriptions or purchases in installments;

Payment deferral for up to 40 days;

The user earns more than savings with daily income on the total balance of the reserve (100% of the CDI);

Discounts of up to 40% in more than 30 thousand establishments of the main retailers in Brazil.

Another advantage is that customers who use the new card with planning will also be eligible for an additional alt.bank credit line – a unique feature in this type of card in Brazil. According to Liebmann, the objective of alt.bank with this launch is to materialize the company’s purpose, bringing to the market an inclusive, not exclusive, product. “This product was developed especially for individuals who want to use a credit card in a planned way – taking advantage of deferred payment and savings features,” continued Liebmann. “By paying the card in full every month and accumulating income – rather than paying predatory fees – we help our clients and their families to be financially healthy so they can build long-term ‘wealth’, with the right conditions for this development” , concludes Liebmann.

About alt.bank

alt.bank was launched in October 2019 with a mission to bring financial justice through financial inclusion and fair interest rates to the 100 million Brazilians (two-thirds of the adult population) who are neglected or victims of abusive credit practices. Since its launch, nearly one million Brazilians have downloaded the Android app.

The company serves its associates through more than 100 employees based in São Paulo and São Carlos.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: alt.bank website