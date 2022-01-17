New Federal Government decree will raise electricity bill prices in order to amortize distributors’ losses due to the water crisis

Power plant – photo: Government/Disclosure

Due to the large expenses of energy distributors during the water crisis, the Federal Government approved a new decree that will increase the electricity bill to reverse the impacts

This Friday (14), the Federal Government published in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette) Decree 10.939/2022, which regulates mechanisms for energy distributors to face the impacts generated by the water crisis in the national energy sector. The document creates, by the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE), the “Water Scarcity Account”, in order to raise funds to cover the additional costs generated by water scarcity for concessionaires and permissionaires of public electric energy distribution service. .

Understand the new decree of the Federal Government

According to studies by journalist Ana Flor, from the G1, the new measure of the Federal Government obliges final consumers to pay billionaire loans to compensate and help the financial impacts, which were caused by the water crisis, on energy distributors.

The total to be allocated to each of the companies will still be defined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), however, according to studies by the journalist, the total value may reach R$ 6 billion. According to the director of the company Exata Energia, Bernardo Marangon, the new decree of the Federal Government due to the water crisis presents similarities with the Conta-Covid, which, in early 2021 and also this year, allocated resources to concessionaires.

The professional also highlighted that the large use of thermoelectric plants in the last year generated high expenses for the country, causing the costs generated by this source to have to be amortized through a debt. A very high cost was generated with the use of thermal plants, which, if paid at once, would result in a very large impact on the electricity bill.

Federal Government creates Provisional Measure

The decree approved this Friday (13), due to the water crisis, makes up Provisional Measure No. energy sector had in 2021, mainly due to the activation of the country’s thermal generation plants, caused by the water crisis.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the MP made it possible to structure financial operations guaranteed by the Energy Development Account (CDE), in order to cushion the effects of the increase in energy generation costs on distributors and electricity consumers.

Brazilians try to migrate to Free Contracting

In order to prevent consumers from leaving for the Free Contracting Environment, if they chose to bear the additional costs borne by the distributors, the Federal Government’s MP also provided for instituting a tariff charge for when there was migration.

According to the Secretariat, the burden on the electricity bill due to the water crisis will be borne by all consumers served by the affected distributors, except for the portion of deferrals, which will fall on the consumers of each distributor that obtains financing for this component.

The Union claims that the new Federal Government decree will guarantee the health of the entire electrical system, so that the injection of resources into distributors will be allowed. Simultaneously, the possibility is sought to pass on the additional costs observed in the generation of electricity to consumers “in a diluted and smooth way over time”.