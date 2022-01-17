New Intel chips will no longer be able to play 4K Blu-ray

Starting with some 11th generation chip models, Intel has removed support for a technology essential for playing Blu-ray Discs in 4K resolution. We are talking about the SGX security module, or Software Guard Extensions, which is necessary for the operation of media that require so-called DRM to play the content.

The term DRM, or Digital Rights Management, refers to copyright protection features present in some media. According to Intel, support for SGX technology has made it possible for several security holes and vulnerabilities to appear on PCs. As a result, the latest branded CPUs will no longer support this.

understand the situation

Page on the Intel website that mentions the loss of support for SGX technology. (Source: BleepingComputer/Reproduction)Source: BleepingComputer

This “problem” was first identified by CyberLink, a well-known company in the video playback software segment — responsible for PowerDVD. In a page to answer questions from customers, the organization argues that the removal of support for SGX and its distribution in drivers and Windows updates makes it impossible to maintain the ability to play 4K Blu-ray in programs developed by the company.

Like CiberLink, other companies in the market should feel this impact, failing to support the format in future product updates.

Possible impacts

Although playing Blu-ray content seems almost outdated, there are many people who still like to keep physical media for content playback. However, the greatest impact should not be for the final consumer, but for large industries that depend on this format to distribute their productions.

This is the case with the film industry, which somehow can feel the impact of this situation. Of course, there are several ways to get around this problem, but the move will certainly require some companies to adapt — and perhaps even some consumers.

And you, do you still usually consume content on physical media, especially Blu-ray? Or are you one of those who have adapted very well to streaming and digital content?