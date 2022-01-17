New outbreak of Covid-19 makes Globo postpone Pantanal and stretch Um Lugar ao Sol

After the increase in cases of Covid-19 in Brazil, Globo decided to postpone the premiere of the remake of Pantanal. Initially scheduled to start on March 14, the next nine o’clock soap opera will air on the 28th of the same month in the new calendar. With that, A Place in the Sun will gain a two-week lifespan.

According to a column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the postponement of the feuilleton happened due to changes in the recordings after contagion behind the scenes. Actresses Bruna Linzmeyer, Selma Egrei and Leticia Salles, who are part of the cast of the first phase of the plot, were removed from work after testing positive for the disease.

The artistic director of the remake, Rogério Gomes, had to be absent from the recordings of the plot adapted by Bruno Luperi after being suspected of having contracted the coronavirus.

According to sources from TV news, the premiere of the telenovela was postponed for two reasons. Globo changed the date as a precaution so as not to take any risk if Pantanal was aired on March 14, as there was a considerable increase in people with Covid-19 who are in the production. And the delivery of the soundtracks was also affected with the new wave.

Originally designed to have 107 chapters, Lícia Manzo’s feuilleton will gain ten more. Also according to the columnist, everything will be done in the editing, since the soap opera was fully recorded, the sets were dismantled and the team demobilized. The broadcaster explained that the premiere date of Pantanal “is still being defined”.

“Like all companies, Globo is following the evolution of the new variant of COVID daily, acting judiciously and taking the necessary measures, always having everyone’s safety and health as a priority. The premiere of Pantanal, which continues to record, adopting all protocols, is still being defined”, said the note sent by Globo Communication.

Now scheduled to premiere on March 28, the remake of the classic by Benedito Ruy Barbosa tells the love story between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and has already had its first images released.

The cast also includes names like Renato Goés, Juliana Paes, Osmar Prado, Dira Paes, Juliano Cazarré, José Loreto, Debora Bloch, Murilo Benício, Julia Dalavia and Gabriel Sater. The work is expected to continue until May. The debut chapter is already fully edited, and Globo has already finished the first recordings, made in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Another plot that suffers from cases driven by the ômicron variant is the next six o’clock soap opera, Beyond the Illusion. Professionals involved with the production were also infected. Even so, the network is confident that it will be able to premiere the soap opera in February.

