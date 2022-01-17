New symptom has been increasingly related to Ômicron variant

Jenni Smith

Covid-19 can cause a wide range of symptoms, with fever, cough and tiredness considered some of the most common. But others, such as gastrointestinal problems, have been increasingly reported and associated with Ômicron, according to the US National Library of Medicine’s National Institutes of Health.

According to John Hopkins University, about 20% of Covid-19 patients experience diarrhea soon after contracting the virus. The symptom is not isolated, it is usually accompanied by more common ones.

omicron

Credit: NiseriN/istockPatients have reported diarrhea as a new symptom of Omicron

This symptom, however, is not worrisome. According to the university, patients should seek medical help only if diarrhea persists for two days; feeling very thirsty, dry mouth or skin; having little or no urine; blood in the stool; severe abdominal or rectal pain; and fever above 39º.

Most common symptoms of Omicron

The ZOE Covid app, which since the beginning of the pandemic has been monitoring the clinical manifestations of covid-19, points out that headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throat appear at the top of the list of symptoms presented by those infected by the Ômicron variant.

With this new strain, the loss of smell and taste has become much less common. In early 2021, these symptoms were in the top 10, but now appear lower on the list, with only one in five people experiencing this effect.

loss of smell and taste

Credit: Dima Berlin/istock Loss of smell and taste has been less reported as a symptom of Omicron

Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London and the scientist behind the ZOE Covid study app, warned that people need to be aware of new symptoms that are emerging so they know when to get tested.

See the link below for the most common symptoms of Ômicron:

