Neymar takes on a new relationship by posting a photo with Bruna Biancardi; learn more about the influencer | TV & Famous

After much speculation around an alleged serious relationship, behold, Neymar decided to take on his new girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, on the web. At least that’s what it seems, since the PSG star posted, on his social networks, a click with his face glued to the digital influencer. 💓

The internet, of course, was in an uproar, and there are even those who call it the “new #BruMar”, a ship created at the time when Neymar dated Bruna Marquezine. Even though #Brumar came to an end in 2018, many fans still haven’t gotten over the breakup and, therefore, they didn’t like the joke at all. But it cannot be denied that, in addition to having the same name, there is a great physical similarity between Biancardi and Marquezine. In order to avoid a duel of fans, the enthusiasts of the player’s new romance soon set about creating a new ship: #Bruney.

And if you, like us, were curious to know more about the lucky girl, paste it here on the pretty girl’s resume. 👀🔎

✔ In addition to being a digital influencer, with more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram, Bianca is also a businesswoman at the age of 27. She owns a clothing store that makes casual and beach/surf fashion pieces.

✔ Graduated in Fashion Business from Universidade Anhembi Morumbi (SP), Bruna also had a YouTube channel where she posted fashion and behavior content.

✔ Bruna dated singer and music producer Caíque Gama, a former member of the band Fly, for five years.

✔ Bruna and Neymar have known each other for two years. Despite the influencer being from São Paulo, the two got close during a party at the athlete’s mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro.

✔ Since then, Bruna is seen with the boy Ney frequently, whether on walks, trips and even at family gatherings of the player. In December last year, the ace took the then affair to meet his grandmother, Dona Bere.