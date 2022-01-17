https://br.sputniknews.com/20220117/coreia-do-norte-dispara-projeteis-nao-identificados-em-direcao-ao-mar-do-japao-21048020.html
North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan
North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan
This Monday (17), North Korea fired what is believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles from an airfield in Pyongyang… 17.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-17T03:29-0300
2022-01-17T03:29-0300
2022-01-17T07:55-0300
defense
North Korea
missile
asia and oceania
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/18077034_0:0:2362:1329_1920x0_80_0_0_bfcb05e6ba30be99bac079f48a406906.jpg
The projectile was launched towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, quoted by Yonhap.In turn, the Japanese Defense Minister, Nobuo Kishi, quoted by the agency Kyodo News, said he believed that the missiles did not land in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and that the missiles flew approximately 300 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers. (17), to advise caution and avoid approaching unidentified objects fallen into the water. The Japanese government pointed out that the projectile fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This is the fourth North Korean launch in just over 10 days.On January 14, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military estimates. Two other releases took place on January 5th and 11th.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220115/coreia-do-norte-recente-lancamento-de-misseis-foi-realizado-por-regimento-ferroviario-fotos-21037743.html
North Korea
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/01/18077034_131:0:2231:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_92189fdfaf4f3d7f6eda17d4021d5708.jpg
defense, north korea, missile, asia and oceania
On Monday, North Korea fired what is believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles from an airfield in Pyongyang, according to Yonhap news agency.
“Currently, our military is tracking and monitoring the movements [da Coreia do Norte] and maintaining a position of readiness,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
An alert to vessels in the area was given on Monday morning (17), to recommend caution and avoid approaching unidentified objects fallen into the water.
It is about fourth release North Korean in just over 10 days.