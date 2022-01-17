North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

This Monday (17), North Korea fired what is believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles from an airfield in Pyongyang… 17.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

The projectile was launched towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, quoted by Yonhap.In turn, the Japanese Defense Minister, Nobuo Kishi, quoted by the agency Kyodo News, said he believed that the missiles did not land in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and that the missiles flew approximately 300 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers. (17), to advise caution and avoid approaching unidentified objects fallen into the water. The Japanese government pointed out that the projectile fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This is the fourth North Korean launch in just over 10 days.On January 14, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military estimates. Two other releases took place on January 5th and 11th.

03:29 01/17/2022 (updated: 07:55 01/17/2022)

On Monday, North Korea fired what is believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles from an airfield in Pyongyang, according to Yonhap news agency.

The projectile was launched towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, quoted by Yonhap.

“Currently, our military is tracking and monitoring the movements [da Coreia do Norte] and maintaining a position of readiness,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

For his part, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, quoted by the Kyodo news agency, said he believed that the missiles did not land in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and that the missiles flew approximately 300 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of 50 km.

An alert to vessels in the area was given on Monday morning (17), to recommend caution and avoid approaching unidentified objects fallen into the water.

The Japanese government pointed out that the projectile fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

It is about fourth release North Korean in just over 10 days.

On January 14, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the South Korean military. Two other releases took place on January 5th and 11th.

