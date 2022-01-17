https://br.sputniknews.com/20220117/coreia-do-norte-dispara-projetil-nao-identificado-em-direcao-ao-mar-do-japao-21048020.html
North Korea fires unidentified projectile into Sea of Japan
2022-01-17T03:29-0300
The projectile was launched towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, quoted by Yonhap. In turn, Japanese authorities indicated that Pyongyang had launched a ballistic missile, it said. Kyodo news agency. The Japan Coast Guard reported that the projectile fell into the sea. An alert to vessels in the area was given on Monday morning (17), to advise caution and avoid approaching objects not identified fallen into the water. The Japanese government pointed out that the projectile fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. This is the fourth North Korean launch in just over 10 days. On January 14, North Korea fired two missiles short-range ballistic weapons, the South Korean military estimates. Two other releases took place on January 5th and 11th.
