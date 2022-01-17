North Korea makes 4th test in 2022 and fires 2 missiles







News in Seoul about missiles fired by North Korea Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

North Korea fired two more suspected ballistic missiles on Monday morning, the fourth missile launch carried out by the communist country in January alone.

According to the South Korean Armed Forces General Staff, the fire took place east of Pyongyang airport, and the projectiles traveled about 380 kilometers, reaching an altitude of 42 kilometers.

“Our army is monitoring and controlling North Korean movements, maintaining a readiness position,” reads a statement from the Seoul military.

The projectiles would be short-range ballistic missiles, as well as those fired last Friday (14), after the United States announced sanctions against five North Koreans involved in the purchase of equipment for the regime’s ballistics program.

Prior to that, on January 5 and 11, North Korea fired two missiles that Kim Jong-un’s government says are hypersonic. According to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, the communist country is trying to increase the “technology and operational capability” of its weapons program.

Pyongyang has ignored US calls to return to denuclearization talks, which have been stalled since February 2019, when then-President Donald Trump abruptly abandoned a summit with Kim in Vietnam.