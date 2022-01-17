November IBC-Br reinforces stable GDP forecasts in the 4th quarter of 2021 and in 2022

Interrupting a sequence of four months in the red, the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), increased by 0.69% in November compared to October, according to seasonally adjusted data.

The result, released this Monday (17) by the Central Bank, was slightly above the expectations of economists consulted by the Refinitiv, up 0.65%, and was the strongest since the 1.67% high seen in February 2021.

For economists in the financial market, the data is positive, but there is still no room for great enthusiasm, with projections pointing to a stable performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

In a brief comment, the Modalmais bank highlights that the rise in the indicator reflects the growth of the service and retail trade sectors, which overlapped with the decline in industry, as indicated by the IBGE’s monthly indicators.

Despite the positive result, Felipe Sichel, chief strategist at Modalmais, believes that the outlook for the economy remains worrying. “The tightening of monetary conditions joins the advance of the omicron variant and is expected to negatively impact both industry and services.”

Alberto Ramos, economist at Goldman Sachs, also draws attention to the spread of Covid-19. According to him, a growing wave of new infections coupled with high inflation and interest rates, as well as greater noise and political uncertainty should generate headwinds for activity in the short term.

Still, Ramos’s expectation is that some of the service sectors still impacted by the pandemic (in particular, services to families) will recover a little more in the coming months, together with the advance in the vaccination programs against Covid, reopening economy and renewed fiscal stimulus.

Due to the use of seasonally adjusted estimates from the IBC-Br, Rodolfo Margato, an economist at XP, demands caution in the analysis, in view of the often accentuated changes in the monthly variation rates of the indicator (m/m) when new data are incorporated. .

He highlights that the proxy monthly GDP calculated by the Central Bank showed a decline of 0.8% in the moving quarter ended in November compared to the moving quarter ended in August – and that, in turn, the statistical carry for the fourth quarter of 2021 (that is, assuming zero rate of change in December) corresponds to a drop of 0.3% compared to the third quarter.

Projections for GDP

Mirella Hirakawa, senior economist at AZ Quest, says the data released on Monday should stop consecutive downward revisions to GDP in 2021, fueled by a stream of negative indicators.

According to her, the November IBC-Br reinforces GDP stability in the fourth quarter, placing an upward bias in the house’s projections, given a better-than-expected dynamic, especially in vehicles. AZ Quest projects 4.4% GDP growth in 2021.

With a preliminary projection of 0.4% growth for the December IBC-Br on a monthly basis, XP estimates a stable GDP in 2022 (0%) after having grown 4.4% in 2021. For 2023, the expectation is for moderate recovery of the domestic economy (1.2% expansion).

“If our forecast for December is correct, the IBC-Br will show stability (0%) in the 4th quarter of 2021 compared to the immediately previous quarter, with seasonal adjustment (and a slight decrease of 0.1% compared to the 4th quarter of 2020) ”, writes Margato of XP.

The BC Focus report points to an expected growth of 4.50% of GDP in 2021, going to 0.29% in 2022.

