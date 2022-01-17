Nutrient-poor diet and its impact on the brain

Today (17) of January, in the session Robson Lemes you will find the main information about you prescribe and tips of the day, check today as a bad food can influence your brain.

Emotional, non-rational and even explosive remarks in public discourse have increased in recent years and this may have an influence on the food too.

Politicians suffer insults during legislative discussions; scientists receive emails and tweets containing verbal abuse and threats.

What’s happening? This escalation in angry rhetoric is sometimes attributed to social media. Well, are there other influences that change communication styles?

Researchers in the field of nutrition and health mental health and authors of The Better Brain, recognizes that our society experiences hungry brain.

And this hungry brain impairs cognitive function and emotion regulation.

Check it out here: Jambo contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions; see all the benefits of the fruit

Ultra-processed products

Obviously, in our food we are not deficient in macronutrients.

For example, Americans generally tend to get enough protein, fat (although not usually the best), and carbs (usually not the good complex carbs).

Regarding micronutrients (minerals and vitamins), we were deceived, because multi-processed products dominate our food.

Multi-processed products include soft drinks, packaged snacks, sweetened breakfast cereals and chicken nuggets.

They usually contain only trivial amounts of some micronutrients unless they are fortified, but even then, only some in higher amounts.

The Search of Health the 2004 Canadian Commonwealth Survey and the National Health and Nutrition of 2018 published three analyses.

And these surveys have revealed worrying statistics regarding our food.

In Canada, in 2004, 48% of caloric intake at all ages came from ultra-processed products.

Ultra-processed products in the United States have great influence, as 67% of what children aged 2 to 19 consume are these types of products.

Already 57% of what adults consumed in 2018 were also ultra-processed products.

Most of us are aware that food intake is a big problem in health physical, because the quality of the diet is associated with chronic conditions of health, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

However, the public is less aware of the impact of nutrition at health of brain.

See also: Kiwano: discover the wonders of the African cucumber in health and taste

Micronutrients in food and mental health symptoms

Since the choices of food of our society have turned so heavily towards ultra-processed products, we need to learn about the substantial scientific evidence that proves that micronutrient intake influences symptoms of health mental illness, especially irritability, explosive anger, and mood swings.

The scientific evidence base for this claim is now vast, although it is so rarely mentioned in the media that few in the public are familiar with it.

A dozen studies from countries including Canada, Spain, Japan and Australia have shown that people who eat a healthy diet of whole foods have fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety than people who eat a poor diet (mostly ultra-processed products).

In a study of nearly 89,000 people in Japan with 10-15 years of follow-up, he noted that the suicide rate in those who consumed a whole food diet was half that of those who ate less healthy diets, highlighting an important new direction not yet covered in current suicide prevention program.

In Canada, equally powerful findings show how children’s eating patterns, as well as following other health on exercise and screen time, predicted which 10- to 11-year-olds would be referred for a diagnosis of mental disorder in the subsequent two years.

Nutritional Education

It is concluded that nutritional education should be one of the first lines of treatment for children in this situation of poor health. food.

Irritability and mood swings often characterize depression, so it is relevant that several independent studies have found that teaching people with depression, who were consuming relatively poor diets, how to switch to a Mediterranean-style diet of whole foods resulted in significant improvements.

A Mediterranean-style diet is typically high in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, seafood, and unsaturated fats such as olive oil so it’s rich in micronutrients.

Now you understand how good a food can impact your brain and even on your emotional well-being?

Finally, if you liked this article, leave your comments and follow this session for more articles like this.

Learn more: Pumpkin for your food: know the benefits