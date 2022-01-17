Omicron Challenges China’s ‘Covid Zero’ Strategy | World

The most contagious omicron variant of the new coronavirus is advancing around the world and does not spare China, where new closures are announced almost every day in some metropolis in the country, in an attempt to keep the pandemic under control.

The new wave of contamination challenges the Chinese strategy of “Covid zero”, applied so far: as soon as few cases are confirmed, a lockdown is applied locally and temporarily and millions of people are tested to find possible infected.

The last city to go into lockdown was Zhuhai, in the south of the country, close to Macau. Authorities announced on Friday night (14) that they had detected a person with mild symptoms of Covid-19 (and six others who were asymptomatic) during a mass screening of the population, carried out after the emergence of a case in a neighboring municipality.

Millions of residents of various cities were confined to their homes, several domestic flights were canceled and some factories closed. The government of Zhuhai has asked its 2.4 million residents not to leave the city “unless it is necessary”. Those who need to travel must present a negative test taken within the last 24 hours.

On Saturday (15), the capital Beijing confirmed the first case of local transmission of the omicron variant – an announcement that worries authorities a few weeks before the Winter Olympic Games, scheduled for February 4 in the city.

On the morning of the same day, Shanghai confirmed that five cases recorded on Thursday (13) were of the variant. Immediately, life for the inhabitants became more difficult: entire neighborhoods were confined, schools were closed, and access to certain cities, such as Beijing, became almost impossible.

Xi’an, Tianjin, Anyang, Dalian, Hangzhu, Canton: the list of hit places only grows, but the Chinese government remains rigid in its decision to test the mass population and confine thousands or millions of people until the threat dissipates.

And with the omicron, this “Covid zero” strategy is put to the test. About 86% of the Chinese population is vaccinated against Covid-19, but the first studies indicate that the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent symptomatic cases is limited by the new variant.

Even so, Chinese officials maintain the “Covid zero” plan as the Beijing Winter Olympics approach, as abandoning the lockdown at that point would mean flooding hospitals with coronavirus patients.

The explosion in the number of infections and the hospital tension caused by the omicron in Western countries are given as an example to justify the maintenance of the Chinese strategy – also and to extol the success of the management of the pandemic by the Communist Party.

China is the most populous country in the world, with more than 1.4 billion inhabitants, and the Chinese government says it has recorded only 105,000 cases of Covid-19 and 4,636 deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, but these numbers cannot be independently confirmed.

Worldwide, there are 328 million confirmed cases and 5.5 million deaths since the beginning of 2020.