ONEXPLAYER Mini: meet the new portable gaming PC

The Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld due to launch at the end of February, isn’t the only option for anyone looking to play their favorite PC games on the go. A Chinese company is launching the ONEXPLAYER Mini, a laptop that combines “the perfect size with the perfect performance”.

Developed by ONEXPLAYER, the Mini is based on an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, the 1195G7 (4 cores running at a variable clock from 1.3 to 5 GHz), accompanied by 16 GB of RAM, up to 2 TB of SSD storage. and an integrated Iris Xe G7 GPU with 96 execution units (EUs).

ONEXPLAYER Mini promises to put your favorite PC games literally in your hands. Image: ONEXPLAYER / Publicity

System cooling is handled by an aluminum heatsink, connected to two copper pipes and an “ultra-high-speed” fan.

The 7-inch IPS screen is multi-touch and has a resolution of 1900 x 1200 pixels, and the internal battery has a capacity of 10,455 mAh. Recharging is done with a 100 Watt GaN fast charger (technology that allows the charger to be more compact).

The notebook also has 2 analog sticks made by the Japanese company ALPS, a D-Pad, 4 front action buttons (A, B, X, Y), 4 triggers (L1, L2, R1, R2), two motors for vibration and two speakers. For connectivity and expansion there are Wi-Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.0 interfaces, two USB-C 4.0 ports, one USB-A 3.0 port, and a headphone jack (with 3.5mm plug).

The operating system is Windows 11, that is, you will be able to run Steam and your favorite games without emulation, unlike the Steam Deck, which runs Linux and depends on Valve’s Proton technology to run titles developed for Windows.

The ONEXPLAYER Mini is already on sale on the manufacturer’s website, with a promotional price of US$ 1,059 (about R$ 5,800) for the model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, reaching US$ 1,399. 7,700) for the model with 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

