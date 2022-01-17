Operational previews of EzTec and Plano&Plano, Vale and Usiminas partially resume operations in MG; Braskem and more news

The corporate news on Monday (17) highlights the operational previews of Ez Tec (EZTC3), Plano & Plano (PLPL3), Tegra and Urba.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and NSP Investimentos – Braskem’s controllers (BRKM5) – have registered a request for a public offering for a secondary distribution of shares, simultaneously in Brazil and abroad, which can move up to R$ 8.06 billion.

Usiminas (USIM5) reported the gradual resumption of activities in its mining business (Musa), while Vale (VALE3) reported this Monday (17) that it partially and gradually resumed its operations in Minas Gerais after being reestablished. adequate safety conditions after the period of heavy rains that hit the region.

Check out the highlights:

Braskem (BRKM3;BRKM5;BRKM6) reported that Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and NSP Investimentos (Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, undergoing judicial reorganization) – controllers of the petrochemical company – filed a request for a public offering for a secondary distribution of shares, simultaneously in Brazil and abroad, which could move up to R$ 8.06 billion.

According to the offering prospectus, up to 154,886,547 class “A” preferred shares will be distributed. Of this total, 79,182,486 shares are held by NSP Investimentos and 75,704,061 belong to Petrobras. The document adds that there will be no additional or supplementary lot of shares for sale.

The quotations of the petrochemical shares on the B3 and the NYSE, on January 13, 2022 – which serves as the basis for the estimate of up to R$ 8.06 billion of the offer – closed, respectively, at R$ 52.05 per share and at US$ 18.80 – in this case, from the receipts for these shares (ADSs, American Depositary Shares, the acronym in English).

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) and brMalls (BRML3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) states that it has not given up on the business combination with brMalls (BRML3).

Aliansce Sonae said this Monday (17th) that it remains determined to demonstrate the merits of the business combination to the Board of Directors and the shareholders of brMalls, as this operation is a unique opportunity to generate value for the shareholders of both companies. the companies.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) reported on Saturday the gradual resumption of activities at its mining business (Musa). The operation had been interrupted earlier in the week due to heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais, the state in which the company concentrates its mines.

According to the group, the problems still affect companies responsible for the ore flow chain. “Musa is following the evolution of the actions implemented by such companies in order to ensure the fastest possible recovery.”

Eztec (EZTC3) recorded R$369 million in net sales in 4Q21. This represents an increase of 30.85% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Eztec’s launches totaled R$ 491 million, up 28.87%. In the accumulated of 2021, the numbers surpassed the levels of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Eztec, due to Covid, inflation, rising interest rates, among other factors, “the company revisited its launches, seeking to identify those projects that would bring better return, security and sales speed in this period”.

Eztec said that the forecast for launches in the biennium 2020 and 2021 was R$4 billion to R$4.5 billion. Last year, the total launched was BRL 1.91 billion and in 2020 the company launched BRL 1.15 billion. Thus, the company reached 76.5% of the lower edge of the estimate.

Plan & Plan (PLPL3)

Plano & Plano (PLPL3) reported that net sales (100% Plano&Plano) contracted in the twelve months of 2021 exceeded R$1.3 billion, which represents the highest annual sales volume in the Company’s history. The comparison between the years 2020 and 2021 shows a growth of 51.8% in the accumulated annual sales (R$ 874.5 million in 2020). In the fourth quarter, sales totaled BRL 304.5 million, 7.1% higher than in the same period in 2020 (BRL 284.3 million).

In the fourth quarter, the company launched 6 phases of new projects and 4 new phases of projects already launched, totaling a general sales volume (PSV) of R$ 565.4 million and representing an acceleration (+28.4%) in relation to to the R$440.4 million launched in the third quarter of 2021.

Vale (VALE3) reported this Monday (17) that it has partially and gradually resumed its operations in Minas Gerais after adequate safety conditions were reestablished after the period of heavy rains that hit the region.

In the Southeast System, the circulation of trains on the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) was resumed on the Rio Piracicaba -João Monlevade section, thus allowing the gradual expedition of production from Brucutu and Mariana, with no more production at Vale paralyzed in this period. System due to the rains. The BH branch, responsible for the transport of general cargo, is paralyzed, and logistical alternatives are being studied for the definitive return of the branch and for the flow of general cargo while the branch remains paralyzed.

In the Southern System, some road accesses were released and other alternatives were made possible, allowing the circulation of employees/third parties to the System’s mines, and consequently, the work of adapting the infrastructure of the mines’ mining fronts. Several sections of MRS Logística had their train circulation released and new sections are expected to be released throughout the week.

Thus, in recent days and gradually, the plants of Abóboras, Vargem Grande, Fábrica and Viga, which represent about half of the current capacity of the Southern System, were resumed. The other plants should be resumed in the coming days, after work additional measures to reestablish adequate operating conditions and normalize train circulation.

Sanepar (SAPR11) approved the 12th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in up to 3 series, with restricted distribution efforts, in the total amount of R$600 million.

The funds raised will be used to expand and improve water supply, sanitary sewage and solid waste systems, covering project contracting, underground collection, expansion of the water and sewage network, contracting of works and acquisition of equipment.

Tegra Incorporadora

Tegra Incorporadora launched 8 projects that totaled R$ 1.4 billion in launch PSV (%Tegra) in 4Q21 and presented an increase of approximately 12 times compared to 3Q21.

The company’s quarterly VSO index reached 11.7% in 4Q21 and 31.6% in the last 12 months (LTM) at the end of 4Q21.

In 4Q21, the amount of cancellations reached R$32 million, a reduction of R$8 million compared to 3Q21.

Urban Development

Urba Desenvolvimento recorded R$459 million in net sales in 2021, an increase of 164% compared to 2020.

There were 3,350 units launched, representing a PSV of R$522 million, 80% higher than in 2020 and 2.4x higher than in 2019.

In 4Q21, more than 1,000 units were launched, equivalent to a PSV of R$ 110 million, distributed between the second phase of Smart Urba Dunlop and the launch of Smart Urba Vila Prophet, both in Campinas/SP.

EDP ​​(ENBR3) informed that the value of JCP was updated from BRL 0.7886027561 to BRL 0.7892318369, considering the number of treasury shares on January 4, 2022, the base date that determined the shareholding base that will be entitled to the earnings.

Ser Educacional (SEER3) concluded the purchase of Fael, exclusively in the digital education modality.

LG Informática and Wiz (WIZS3)

LG Informática and Wiz complete all the conditions precedent for the constitution of Bentech Soluções e Corretora de Seguros.

The Joint Venture formed has a shareholding of 50.1% in LG and 49.9% in WIZ, and will be responsible for creating and marketing a digital platform for membership benefits, including credit products, such as private payroll, and insurance, private pension, among others, for employees of client companies.

Copel (CPLE6) says that there is no investment decision in Rio Energy. This clarification comes in response to the CVM’s official letter on the Broadcast issue that the company is evaluating acquisition.

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) approved the 5th issue of debentures in the amount of up to R$500 million.

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3)

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3) reported total sales of BRL 1.46 billion for the year 2021, which represents a growth of approximately 45.5% compared to the immediately previous year.

Mills (MILS3) announced that it has completed the acquisition of the second and final part of the business of lifting platforms from the sellers Altoplat Locações and Plataformas Aéreas and Equipamentos e Locação Juceli.

Upon completion of the operation, the amount of R$ 23.1 million will be paid referring to the entire business of lifting platforms of Altoplat in Içara-SC, which includes 122 pieces of equipment and a diversified customer base, pending only the release of the amount of R$ 7.5 million related to other equipment, which will be delivered by February, and the guarantees stipulated in the contract, valid until 2024.

ISA Cteep (TRPL4)

ISA Cteep (TRPL4) reported that the chairman of the Board of Directors, Bernardo Gibsone, resigned from his position and Gustavo Garat took over.

Saint Martin (SMTO3)

São Martinho (SMTO3) raised R$ 1.2 billion with the issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures.

