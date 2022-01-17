Opponent in Copinha, Inter eliminated Palmeiras in the last Brazilian under-20

This Monday, the palm trees face the International by round of 16 gives Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. The recent performance takes advantage of Colorado, who eliminated Palestra in the 2021 Brazilian Under-20 Championship.

The teams faced each other on three occasions last season, all of them for the national tournament of the category. The first game had São Paulo advantage: triumph by 3 to 1, away from home, still in the first phase. In the quarter-finals, the best team was the gaucho club.

The first leg, in Rio Grande do Sul, on October 18, ended with a 2-1 victory for Inter. Highlight of Palmeiras and top scorer of the competition, Gabriel Silva opened the penalty, but Matheus Cadorini and Estevão commanded the turn .

The return match, at Allianz Parque, on the 24th, featured six goals: a 3-3 tie, which qualified Colorado to the semifinals. Allison opened the scoring, but Jhonatan, Gabriel Silva and Kevin turned to Palmeiras. However, the Porto Alegre team reacted and sought equality on the scoreboard with Matheus Dias and Lucca.

After overcoming Verdão, Inter still eliminated the Atlético-MG and won the São Paulo in the final, with an aggregate score of 3 to 1. Thus, it lifted the competition trophy for the third time in its history.

This Monday’s Copinha match is scheduled for the Inamar District Stadium, in Diadema, at 11:00 am (Brasília time). The winner of the match will face Canaã-BA or Oeste in the quarterfinals.

