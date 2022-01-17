Out of Grêmio’s plans, Léo Pereira will play in Serie A and already likes new coach: “He knows how to score”

Belonging to Ituano, striker Léo Pereira was at Grêmio between 2020 and 2021 and was even part of Tiago Nunes’ plans, entering Copa Sudamericana matches even as a starter, but after the arrival of Felipão and even more with Vágner Mancini, he lost space and will no longer wear the Tricolor shirt for next season. The player already has a new destination: Atlético-GO.

Léo Pereira was heavily criticized by the fans last year and due to the performance below the criticism, Grêmio preferred not to exercise the purchase option for the player’s economic rights, fixed at R$ 500 thousand. Even before the end of the campaign that decreed the relegation, the striker was removed from the squad and will now be bought by the Goiás team. The Dragon will have 60% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Despite criticism from Grêmio fans, the player was highly praised by his new coach Marcelo Cabo. “He is a player with the characteristics of Janderson. Wing, dribbling and with good finishing. One to one. He knows how to score. There are good games for Grêmio, including in Libertadores. Congratulations to the managers for the acquisition for the season and for buying 60% of the player’s assets”, said the coach for TV Serra Dourada/SBT.

In all, the player scored six goals in 37 games for the Tricolor professional team, in addition to two assists. He also defended the Aspirantes team and played 14 matches, but without participating in any goals. The player has passed through the basic categories of Ituano and Corinthians before wearing the Grêmio shirt. He also won a title from Gauchão and another from Recopa Gaúcha.

On the other hand, Tricolor gaucho brought forward Janderson, who defended Atlético-GO in the last two seasons. The athlete belongs to Corinthians and arrives at Grêmio as an option to attack in Vágner Mancini’s team. The team debuts in Gauchão against Caxias on January 26, at Arena do Grêmio. The team has the dispute of the Series B of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil.