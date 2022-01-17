Palmeiras dominates 1st half, beats Inter and goes to the quarterfinals of Copinha

In the round of 16 of Copinha, Palmeiras beat Internacional 2-1, today (17), at Inamar District, in Diadema (SP). Verdão was much superior in the first half, when they opened 2-0 with Jhonatan and Lucas Flores, against, and even missed a penalty with Pedro Bicalho. Colorado balanced in the second stage and discounted with Lucca.

In the next phase, the quarterfinals, Alviverde will face the winner of the match between Oeste and Canaã, which still takes place today, at 17:30.

From Monday to Friday, at 17:00, the UOL Channel brings, live, the latest ball market information. Subscribe to UOL Esporte YouTube and also check out the lives of the clubs, Posse de Bola and UOL News Esporte:

alviverde domain

Palmeiras didn’t give Colorado chances in the first stage. The São Paulo team controlled the match from the first minute, occupying the attack field and putting pressure on the opponent. The club mainly bet on the plays worked by the right sector, where it had more space and was superior.

After 6 minutes, the team opened the scoring with Jhonatan. Giovani advanced on the right, brought it to the middle and, when he lost control of the ball, he saw it stay with Jhonatan, who hit on the first try. João Pedro still deflected, but did not avoid the first goal.

Verdão still advanced at 14, with Pedro Bicalho. The Palestra captain crossed and Jhonatan headed down, forcing Lucas Flores to jump into the corner to avoid the second. After the stop for hydration, at 30 minutes, Palmeiras came back with everything and Giovani suffered a bump inside the area and kept complaining about a penalty, at 32.

However, the second goal came only in the 43rd minute, after a short corner kick. Garcia found Jhonatan, who crossed into the small area. To prevent the ball from reaching Vitinho, Lucas Ryan tried to cut, but he hit goalkeeper Lucas Flores, who had thrown himself to try to cut. With that, the defender ended up scoring against.

The cubs of the Academy still had a chance to expand in the first stage. Guilherme Varjão touched the ball with his arm, after Gabriel Silva’s attempt to dominate. Pedro Bicalho went to the beat and stopped on Lucas Flores, who jumped on the left side.

Inter reacts in the second half

The team from Rio Grande do Sul came with three changes for the second stage. With Samuel, Lukayan and Leonardo, Colorado tried to propose more the game to seek, at least the draw. With 21 minutes, coach João Miguel still made two more changes, putting Bernardo and Vitinho on the field. The changes took effect and the team improved a lot.

The first good initiative to score came after a free kick by Estêvão from the midfielder. João Pedro headed for coverage on the second post and goalkeeper Mateus, with the tips of his fingers, touched the ball that still hit the crossbar before going out.

The goal came in the 25th minute. Alisson found a beautiful pass to Lucca in the middle of the back. The Inter forward turned and hit the left corner, with no chance of defense for Mateus.

With the score tight, the match heated up in the final minutes in Diadema. Endrick tried to do it on a bicycle at 27, but he didn’t calibrate his foot well and sent it without direction. Shortly after, the answer came with Vitinho, in a cross kick.

At 40, the crossbar prevented Inter from equalizing. Estêvão dropped a bomb from outside the area and, by very little, missed the second. The referee gave six minutes of stoppage time, however, Verdão managed to keep the ball, cool off the pressure and secure the spot.

Inter repeats formation

Current champion of the tournament, Internacional returned to the field with the same formation as in the last match, when they drew goalless with Portuguesa and advanced by winning 5-3 on penalties. Coach João Miguel kept the formation with two wingers and Lucca more centralized in the attack.

The Colorado players who played were: Lucas Flores; Guilherme Varjão (Bernardo), João Pedro, João Félix (Adriel) and Lucas Ryan (Samuel); Bizescki (Lukayan), Gustavo (Vitinho) and Allison; Stephen, Jonathan (Leonardo) and Lucca.

Endrick starts on the bench

Even with the striker Endrick at his disposal, coach Paulo Victor, as well as in the 3-0 victory over Atlético-GO, put the 15-year-old promise in the match only at 22 minutes into the second half. The commander also chose to repeat the lineup, keeping the attacking trio with Gabriel Silva, Vitinho and Giovani.

The Palestra team that entered the field was: Mateus; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan (Pedro Lima); Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan (Ian); Vitinho, Giovani (Kevin) and Gabriel Silva (Endrick).