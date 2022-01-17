Palmeiras eliminates Internacional and guarantees itself in the quarterfinals of Copinha

On the morning of this Monday (17) Palmeiras Sub-20 beat Internacional by 2 to 1, at the Inamar District Stadium, in Diadema-SP, in a game valid for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the traditional Copinha, and qualified for the quarterfinals. Palestinian goals were scored by Jhonatan and Vitinho

The team coached by Paulo Victor Gomes ended the first phase in the lead of Group 28, with seven points, tied with Água Santa. Verdão, however, secured the top for the best goal difference. Beating Mauá 4-0 in the second and triumphing 3-0 over Atlético Goianiense, Palmeiras will face the winner of Oeste-SP and Canaã after today’s victory.

THE GAME

With no positive athlete for Covid-19, the absences for this match were only defender Michel and striker Daniel, who continue to recover from injury.

With that, Paulo Victor Gomes managed to climb a Palmeiras considered ideal against Atlético. With Endrick on the bench, Gabriel Silva and Vitinho commanded the attack, with Giovani and Jhonatan open in creating plays.

The match started played in midfield, being the keynote of the first five minutes played. From the five laps of the pointer, Palmeiras returned to put the strategy used in the victory against Atlético Goianiense. Needing the ball out, Paulo Victor Gomes’ team created chances to open the scoring.

At 7′, Jhonatan took advantage of the good individual move by Giovani and shot hard to the back of goalkeeper Lucas’ net. Without letting the pressure drop, Verdão did not let the Internacional team pass from the midfield, being Colorado’s first descent only in the 25th minute, without danger.

At 36′, Giovani was fouled in the area, but the referee did not whistle the clear penalty. Seven minutes later, it was the turn of a rehearsed play in the corner and Vitinho reached the second goal from Palestine. Score that could get bigger at 47′, when the referee signed a penalty for Palestra after the defender’s hand on the ball. Pedro Bicalho charged, but stopped in the archer’s hands. 2-0 at halftime.

With no substitutions at Palmeiras for the second stage, the complementary time started more balanced. With both teams having offensive chances, Inter stopped at goalkeeper Mateus and Verdão missed the last pass. Concentrating attacks through the middle, Vitinho stood out among the Gaucho defenders.

With Endrick coming on in the 20th minute, Palmeiras gained some momentum, but failed on the last pass. Missing pass in the attack Giovani allowed Inter to catch the Palmeiras defense off guard and decrease the score at 27′, in a submission in the corner of goalkeeper Mateus. 2 to 1.

Losing the midfield, Verdão saw the calm game that was designed in the first half take complicated directions. With good chances, the Colorados were the owners of the game in the final stretch of the game. Not even Pedro Lima and Kevin’s entries reacted to the team, which had the luck of the crossbar at 42. Bearing the pressure, the referee ended the fight with 51 minutes. 2 to 1.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Palmeiras arrived at Copinha packed with the fifth consecutive conquest of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. On December 22, the team became champion of the state competition after beating Mirassol by 1-0, away from home, and winning a 3-0 0 on the aggregate score. In all, there were 24 games played in the competition, with 17 wins, five draws and two defeats, in addition to 68 goals scored and 18 conceded.

Since the arrival of coach Paulo Victor Gomes in charge of the Sub-20 alviverde, in the 2-0 away victory against Itapirense for the Paulista Championship, the team is undefeated, either in Paulista or representing the professional team in the Brasileirão. In all, there are 20 games, with 14 wins, six draws, 48 ​​goals scored and only seven conceded, in addition to winning the state competition.

After beating Internacional, Palmeiras returns to the field for Copinha next Wednesday (19) against Oeste-SP or Canaã-BA. The match times will be announced tonight by the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF).

