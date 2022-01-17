Panic beats Spider-Man to top box office

With a fundraiser of US$ 30.6 million in its opening weekend, the new Panic debunked Spider-Man: No Return Home from the top of the box office and reached number one in the United States. The third film in the franchise starring Tom Holland, which spent four weeks at #1, grossed US$ 20.8 million in the last three days and currently records a total of US$ 698.7 million In the USA.
With that, the animated musical single 2 dropped to third place with $8.2 million more, still ahead of The Agents 355, which raised an additional US$ 2.34 million. Closing the Top 5 was The King’s Man: Inception, with an additional US$2.31 million and a total of US$28.6 million.
See the full ranking below:
1
1
Panic (2022)
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$30.6
two
two
Spider-Man – No Return Home
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$20.8
3
3
single 2
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$8.2
4
4
The Agents 355
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$2.3
5
5
King’s Man: Inception
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$2.3
6
6
Belle
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$1.6
7
7
American Underdog
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$1.6
8
8
Love, Sublime Love (2021)
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$0,948
9
9
Licorice Pizza
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$0.9
10
10
Matrix Resurrections
Box office
January 14th to 16th
$0,815
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo