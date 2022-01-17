Panic beats Spider-Man to top box office

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Panic beats Spider-Man to top box office 0 Views

With a fundraiser of US$ 30.6 million in its opening weekend, the new Panic debunked Spider-Man: No Return Home from the top of the box office and reached number one in the United States. The third film in the franchise starring Tom Holland, which spent four weeks at #1, grossed US$ 20.8 million in the last three days and currently records a total of US$ 698.7 million In the USA.

With that, the animated musical single 2 dropped to third place with $8.2 million more, still ahead of The Agents 355, which raised an additional US$ 2.34 million. Closing the Top 5 was The King’s Man: Inception, with an additional US$2.31 million and a total of US$28.6 million.

See the full ranking below:

Box office

January 14th to 16th

1

1

Panic (2022)

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$30.6

two

two

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$20.8

3

3

single 2

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$8.2

4

4

The Agents 355

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$2.3

5

5

King’s Man: Inception

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$2.3

6

6

Belle

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$1.6

7

7

American Underdog

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$1.6

8

8

Love, Sublime Love (2021)

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$0,948

9

9

Licorice Pizza

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$0.9

10

10

Matrix Resurrections

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$0,815

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“The readjustment should not be given only to this or that category. This is a myopic view”

× Photo: Fellipe Sampaio/SCO/STF Marco Aurelius Mello (photo), former minister of the Federal Supreme Court, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved