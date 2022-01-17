Panic beats Spider-Man to top box office

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Panic beats Spider-Man to top box office 7 Views

With a fundraiser of US$ 30.6 million in its opening weekend, the new Panic debunked Spider-Man: No Return Home from the top of the box office and reached number one in the United States. The third film in the franchise starring Tom Holland, which spent four weeks at #1, grossed US$ 20.8 million in the last three days and currently records a total of US$ 698.7 million In the USA.

With that, the animated musical single 2 dropped to third place with $8.2 million more, still ahead of The Agents 355, which raised an additional US$ 2.34 million. Closing the Top 5 was The King’s Man: Inception, with an additional US$2.31 million and a total of US$28.6 million.

See the full ranking below:

Box office

January 14th to 16th

1

1

Panic (2022)

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$30.6

two

two

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$20.8

3

3

single 2

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$8.2

4

4

The Agents 355

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$2.3

5

5

King’s Man: Inception

Box office

January 14th to 16th

$2.3

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Actress Françoise Forton dies at 64

Actress Françoise Forton, 64, died this Sunday (16/1) at Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved