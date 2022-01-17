Parrots are facing a wave of alcoholism in Australia – News

A wave of intense alcoholism is hitting parrot species in western Australia. Several specimens of red-winged parrots (Aprosmictus erythropterus) from the Kimberly region were caught consuming fermented mangoes and flying under the influence of the natural alcohol produced by them.

The highest incidences of drunken animals occurred around Christmas, towards the end of Australia’s mango season.

As mangoes are very sugary, fermentation produces high levels of alcohol as soon as they ferment.

To compound the problem, many of these “stale” mangoes are discarded by farmers and become easy food for animals — including our parrot friends.

Only one local veterinary hospital received six intoxicated parrots in late December, according to ABC Australia.

Some of them died, according to records: collided with obstacles or were run over while struggling to find some sanity on the roads. Still others have become easy prey for predators, particularly cats.

A 2010 report, also from the ABC network, showed how parrots are after ingesting fermented fruits. It’s a strange spectacle, as seen below.

Paul Murphy, one of the veterinarians interviewed, said the alcoholic effects on animals can “last for several days”.

He also made it clear that it is not the alcohol that kills the birds, but the lack of coordination generated by it, which leaves them vulnerable to predators or injuries during locomotion.

