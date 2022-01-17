Participant of Pregnant at 16 was recently widowed and faced family

Former “Pregnant at 16” contestant Jordan Cashmyer celebrated a year of sobriety in January last year, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.
MTV, owner of the reality show Jordan appeared in 2014, mourned the death through the profile of a spin-off of the show on Twitter.
We are deeply saddened to learn of Jordan Cashmyer’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. MTV
In 2016, she was admitted to a rehab clinic, according to TMZ.
In 2017, she was arrested for drug possession and worked at a strip club, according to the website Deadline.
Two years earlier, she gave custody of her daughter with Derek Taylor to her maternal grandmother — the pregnancy and relationship with her ex-boyfriend were tracked on the reality show. The British newspaper The Sun says she faced drug addiction and mental health problems.
Jordan’s father also died at the time.
relationship and family
At the “Pregnant at 16” airing, Jordan and Derek didn’t have the support of her family. She was kicked out of the house and, about to give birth, they were looking for a place because they were homeless.
The two ended their relationship as soon as the MTV reality show ended. In 2014, she said she suffered from postpartum depression and reported her medication routine on her Facebook profile, according to the Daily Mail.
“I feel just like me; happy, smiling, talkative and thinking clearly…Things are really looking up and I’m determined to have the best possible future for my daughter and myself,” he wrote.
According to The Sun, she still had two other relationships: with partner Cella in 2017 and fiancé Michael Schaffer.
She had daughter Lyla, from her relationship with Schaffer, last year. The companion died in September last year, three months after the birth of the youngest.
Cashmyer is survived by seven-year-old daughters Genevieve Taylor and newborn Lyla.