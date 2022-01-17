Participant of Pregnant at 16 was recently widowed and faced family

Former “Pregnant at 16” contestant Jordan Cashmyer celebrated a year of sobriety in January last year, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

MTV, owner of the reality show Jordan appeared in 2014, mourned the death through the profile of a spin-off of the show on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened to learn of Jordan Cashmyer’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. MTV