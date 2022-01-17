Patients are robbed in line at a health center in Cariacica

Photo: Publicity / Cariacica City Hall





Patients who were waiting for the opening hours of a health center were victims of criminals in the Itaquari neighborhood, in Cariacica. In addition to taking cell phones, they also carried out other robberies.

Witnesses said that the post was opening, around 8 am, when two suspects on a motorcycle approached and announced the robbery. They surrendered the people who were in line and there was a lot of rush.

Those who couldn’t leave, ended up losing their cell phone and other personal belongings. They said these same criminals tried to steal a car in front of the site.

The Health Unit recently started to open on Sundays, to expand the number of vacancies for vaccination and rapid test of covid-19. What no one expected was to go through a situation of a robbery.

Sought, the coordination of the health post reported that another team was on duty on Sunday, so they had no information. A hairdresser who lives in the region said that after the robbery, in front of the post, she witnessed another robbery in the neighborhood.

In a note, the Municipality of Cariacica informed that after the direction of the unit was informed about the robbery, it requested the support of the Municipal Guard of Cariacica, which intensified patrolling in the region.

The reinforcement remains in the region this Monday (17). The city hall points out that the unit is a reference for testing covid-19, which is why patients wait outside to avoid contamination. The unit’s management has already requested reinforcements in policing.

Police said officers searched the area, but no one was found.

*With information from reporter Rafaela Freitas, from TV Vitória/Record TV