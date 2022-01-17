Patrícia Poeta interrupts Globo program and makes confession involving BBB 2022

Patricia Poet, presenter of É De Casa, commented on the reason that would lead her to say no to Boninho in a possible invitation to the BBB 2022. As soon as the former JN anchor explained her view on the matter, Ana Furtado spoke in a joking tone.

“I, who am a little greedy, would have a little difficulty there at Xepa, it would be a little difficult”, said Patricia Poet. “It’s true, you’d be screwed!”, agreed Ana Furtado.

The blonde, by the way, did an article in the garden of the BBB 2022 house and joked about the possible plants of the edition. “I came here to show you which plants will be very successful in this edition”, started.

“Will there be any coconut trees? Will there be fern? Will there be any prickly plants out there?”, he asked.

The raid had an important revelation: “I just found out! Big Brother’s grass is fake!”. Globo set the premiere of BBB 2022 for next Monday (17).

BBB 2022 will feature a new presenter

Tadeu Schmidt, chosen for the presenter vacancy left by Tiago Leifert, commented on his new role in the house:

“I was very excited, happy with life, because I know the importance and size of ‘Big Brother Brasil’. I think it’s a great program, I like it as a fan since the first edition! I watched to see the performance of Pedro Bial and, later, Tiago Leifert, who are superstars”.

“I enjoyed watching it. I also saw it through the VTs, which are a lot of fun, and to observe the connection of people, the psychological characteristics, as they reveal themselves. Everyone does that, don’t they?”, he asked.

“When we’re talking to someone, we’re thinking: ‘Oh, this person is more bossy, this one is more shy, this one is more extroverted…’. It’s great to be able to see people that way. I always liked all of this, so knowing that the responsibility of presenting the BBB was passed on to me, filled me with pride and happiness”, he said.

